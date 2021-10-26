Mimeo's Latest Podcast Episode Tackles the Global Sales Labor Shortage

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, has announced the release of episode eight of Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, a monthly podcast that focuses on providing expert-led strategies for business generation and growth.

Mimeo's SVP of Acquisition Michael McNary interviews Alan Maguire about the global sales labor shortage, and how to fix it. A co-founder of the Entrepreneurial Sales Institute in Dublin, Ireland, Alan has spent years analyzing corporate sales to understand what skills employers need, what skills sales people arrive to the job with, and what learning products can help close that gap.

In episode 8, Alan discusses the global shortage of skilled salespeople, which has always existed but has only gotten worse since the pandemic. He and McNary discuss the long-term cultural causes of a dearth of aspirational salespeople, why businesses must invest in skills training to develop and retain salespeople, and the actions sales leaders can take in the short-term to fill their hiring pipeline.

"The problem of hiring and keeping salespeople is one that keeps every sales leader I know up at night," said McNary. "Alan and his team have done the research to break down this problem in a new and interesting light that will help our listeners understand why a hire-and-fire approach doesn't work and how to set up a better hiring and retention system."

"This episode is just the latest in a trend of episodes that our customers go to for advice in sales and marketing," said Mike Barker, general manager of Mimeo US. "This scope aligns with Mimeo's dedication and 20+ year track record of helping sales enablement teams accelerate their performance using our all-in-one business printing solution. We'll continue to be a go-to resource that these teams can count on, both for on-demand, streamlined printing, and, now, for expert advice in every single installment of Talk of the Trade."

Listen to Episode Eight, "The Global Sales Shortage and How to Fix It" here. Find the podcast on all podcatchers, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

Contact:

Cecilia Panozzo

+1.901.566.5509

[email protected]

SOURCE Mimeo

Related Links

http://www.mimeo.com/

