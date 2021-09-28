Mimeo's Latest Podcast Episode Underscores Importance of the Voice of the Customer

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, has announced the release of episode seven of Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, a monthly podcast that focuses on providing expert-led strategies for business generation and growth.

Mimeo SVP of Acquisition Michael McNary interviews Jeanne Hopkins in the latest episode on the importance of the Voice of the Customer Meeting. Jeanne is the Chief Revenue Officer at HappyNest, co-author of Go Mobile: Location Based Marketing, Apps, Mobile Optimized Ad Campaigns, 2D Codes, and Other Mobile Strategies to Grow Your Business, and an award-winning podcaster in former roles at Lola.com.

In this episode, Jeanne shares her experience in helping companies grow or pivot by staying aligned to the voice of the customer. She discusses why voice of the customer is essential and breaks down exactly what the monthly, 90-minute voice of the customer meeting looks like in order to encourage collaborative, data-based decisions that respond to what customers actually need.

"Jeanne's expertise shines through in how she discusses the importance of the voice of the customer to the health of your business," said McNary. "This episode is perfect for any leader looking to foster a more collaborative relationship between sales, marketing, and product. I'm excited for our listeners to learn from Jeanne's experience."

"We are proud that Talk of the Trade is fast becoming our customers' go-to podcast for sales and marketing advice," said Mike Barker, general manager of Mimeo US. "This scope aligns with Mimeo's dedication and 20+ year track record of helping sales enablement teams accelerate their performance using our all-in-one business printing solution. We'll continue to be a go-to resource that these teams can count on, both for on-demand, streamlined printing, and now, for expert advice in every single installment of Talk of the Trade."

Listen to Episode Seven, "The Voice of the Customer Meeting" here. Find the podcast on all podcatchers, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

