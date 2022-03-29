Mimeo's Talk of the Trade Podcast Highlights the Importance of Mental Health for Sales People

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, has announced the release of episode twelve of Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, a monthly podcast that focuses on providing expert-led strategies for business generation and growth.

In "Tending to Your Sales Team's Mental Health", host Michael McNary interviews Jeff Riseley, founder of the Sales Health Alliance, about the importance of mental health for sales people. Jeff breaks down what we mean by the term "mental health," why it is particularly challenging to stay healthy in high-pressure sales environments, and how sales leaders can add mental health conversations into their management strategies without crossing any lines.

"The way Jeff frames mental health convinced me this is a crucial part of sales leadership that too many of us are overlooking," said McNary. "If you're worried about your reps burning out, staying engaged, or even just achieving better results, you're not going to want to miss this conversation."

"We are proud to see each episode of Talk of the Trade continue the conversation of how to support and grow sales and marketing organizations," said Mike Barker, general manager of Mimeo US. "Mimeo has a 20+ year track record of helping sales enablement teams accelerate their performance using our all-in-one business printing solution, and we are proud that Talk of the Trade continues that tradition."

Listen to Episode Twelve, "Tending to Your Sales Team's Mental Health" here. Find the podcast on all podcatchers, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

