Mimeo's Talk of The Trade Podcast Offers New Ideas for Hiring and Retaining Sales Talent

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, has announced the release of episode nine of Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, a monthly podcast that focuses on providing expert-led strategies for business generation and growth.

In this supersized episode, Mimeo's SVP of Acquisition Michael McNary discusses how to build sales teams in 2022 with Challenger's Jennifer Allen and Michael Randazzo. In addition to practicing and enabling sales at Challenger, Allen and Randazzo also host the Winning the Challenger Sale podcast.

To mark the end of the calendar year, Mimeo hosted Allen and Randazzo for a supersized episode to uncover unique ideas for hiring and retaining sales talent in 2022. They discuss the forces making it so hard to recruit new sales people, the new factors that sales people consider when evaluating potential employers, creative ideas for finding new talent, and the values sales leaders should embrace to keep their dream teams in place.

"No sales leader should miss this episode," said McNary. "Since Jen is a sales practitioner herself and Mike keeps his pulse on industry trends and research, they each bring a unique perspective to the conversation. You'll walk away with new ideas and energy around attracting and keeping top talent in these changing times."

"We are proud to close out 2021 with a supersized episode that will help our sales and marketing community strategize for the year ahead," said Mike Barker, general manager of Mimeo US. "Mimeo has a 20+ year track record of helping sales enablement teams accelerate their performance using our all-in-one business printing solution, and we are proud that Talk of the Trade continues that tradition."

Listen to Episode Nine, "Building Sales Teams in 2022" here. Find the podcast on all podcatchers, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

