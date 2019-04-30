Mimo Monitors and BrightSign Collaborate to Provide Their Top Five Tips for Digital Signage

"With more noise than ever competing for customers' attention, we know that utilizing digital signage effectively and in an engaging way is crucial," said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. "That's why one of our most highly recommended tips is to make digital signage interactive. Interactivity is key to capturing attention and can directly add value both to the customer and the retailer."

BrightSign and Mimo Monitors also recommend ensuring that digital signage is simple and intuitive to deploy and scale, and that it's reliable. With digital signage often experiencing harsh 24/7 use, it's crucial that the digital signage hardware is purpose-built for the task at hand to maximize success and minimize any type of hassle for customers.

Additionally, the two advocate that utilizing a small display is often the way to go, as it's at a size and scale that customers are already comfortable interacting with due to the wide-spread familiarity of smart phones and tablets. The small screens also allow customers privacy, encouraging them to enter data truthfully or go at their own pace with the interaction.

"Simply utilizing digital signage to advertise isn't enough of a value-add or a way to break through the clutter. Digital signage can and should be a value add to your customers, enhancing their in-store experience," said David Anderson, CEO of Mimo Monitors. "Keep digital signage content targeted and relevant, showing the customer that you understand their needs. Update the content consistently and provide information that helps them make a decision and feel confident in their purchase."

Further, both companies urge those interested in deploying digital signage to think outside-the-box when deciding how to deploy digital signage. They both point out that utilizing it in unexpected ways or places, like on public transit, in gyms, as part of museum exhibits and so much more, can be a great way to capture attention.

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors, established in 2008, is a global expert and industry leader in small touchscreen monitors, displays, and tablets. Designed with a solutions-first approach, Mimo Monitors believes in creating small footprint and high value displays that drive innovation and provide a seamless experience for digital signage, conference rooms, kiosks, point of purchase, point of sale, hospitality, retail, and more.

Centered in providing touchscreens with human touch, Mimo Monitors puts customer service first, offering personalized, detail-oriented service to ensure client satisfaction. Focused on flexible and customizable solutions, Mimo Monitors touchscreens are intuitive to use, easy to deploy, and sleek in design, all while enhancing productivity and user experience. The Mimo Monitors world-class team has deployed Mimo Monitors solutions in locations throughout the world for Fortune 500 companies, both in the US and around the world.

About BrightSign

BrightSign LLC, the global market leader in digital signage media players, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with offices in Europe and Asia. BrightSign manufactures media players, and provides free software and networking solutions for the commercial digital signage market worldwide, serving all vertical segments of the digital signage marketplace. From entry-level BrightSign LS players to BrightSign XT players offering state-of-the-art technology and unsurpassed performance, BrightSign's products are known for their signature reliability, affordability, ease-of-use, and market-leading technology. For more information, visit www.brightsign.biz. Follow BrightSign at http://twitter.com/brightsign and http://www.facebook.com/BrightSignLLC.

