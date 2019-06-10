Mimo Monitors and Tanvas Announce the Launch of Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch®, the First Surface Haptic Touchscreen for Digital Signage and Conference Rooms, at InfoComm 2019 (Booth #542)

Surface haptics are a step change in the evolution of haptics, bringing an entirely new dimension to touch surfaces. TanvasTouch technology is solid state and software-defined, making it possible to program textures, bumps, edges and collisions that can be felt with a swipe of the finger.

To watch a video of people experiencing the Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch for the first time, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5ghMQwWasA&feature=youtu.be.

Leveraging the idea that most people are already familiar with how to engage with small interactive touchscreens, the Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch pushes the boundaries for how touch can be utilized, while creating an experience that's approachable, intuitive, and novel.

"Sight and sound are often at the forefront, but touch is incredibly powerful for cultivating connection, creating immersion, or for building long-term brand affinity and recognition," said David Anderson, President and CEO of Mimo Monitors. "With more noise than ever competing for customer's attention, engagement, and mindshare, providing a rich touch experience is an impactful way to cut through the clutter."

This new technology is completely programmable and customizable. It has a wide variety of applications including retail, museums, conference rooms, automotive, accessibility and much more. Several digital signage and software leaders have already begun integrating TanvasTouch technology into their software products including BrightSign, Intuiface and KioWare®.

"Taking surface haptics from the lab to its first commercial product is a big step toward our vision to make touchscreens infinitely more touchable," said Ed Colgate, Co-Founder of Tanvas. "The Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch gives integrators a new canvas on which to design multisensory experiences. We look forward to seeing a creative revolution take hold."

The Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch will be discussed on June 11, 2019 at the TIDE Conference in a panel titled, The Science and Creativity of Surface Haptics. The product will be on display in Mimo Monitors' Booth at InfoComm 2019 (#542). To make an appointment and experience the future of touch, visit: https://www.mimomonitors.com/pages/infocomm#form.

The Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch will be available for pre-purchase at InfoComm 2019 on June 12th, 2019, and has a ship date of Q3 2019. To purchase or learn more, visit: https://www.mimomonitors.com/collections/tanvastouch-products.

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors, established in 2008, is a global expert and industry leader in small touchscreen monitors, displays, and tablets. Designed with a solutions-first approach, Mimo Monitors believes in creating small footprint and high value displays that drive innovation and provide a seamless experience for digital signage, conference rooms, kiosks, point of purchase, point of sale, hospitality, retail, and more.

Centered in providing touchscreens with human touch, Mimo Monitors puts customer service first, offering personalized, detail-oriented service to ensure client satisfaction. Focused on flexible and customizable solutions, Mimo Monitors touchscreens are intuitive to use, easy to deploy, and sleek in design, all while enhancing productivity and user experience. The Mimo Monitors world-class team has deployed Mimo Monitors solutions in locations throughout the world for Fortune 500 companies, both in the US and around the world.

About Tanvas:

Tanvas is redefining touch by enabling you to feel what you see on any touchscreen. Despite advances in graphics, sound and vibration, today's touchscreen is still just a lifeless window to the digital world. Tanvas uses surface haptics to add a new dimension of interaction that goes beyond the buzz of vibration and brings unlimited textures and feelings to flat, physical surfaces. TanvasTouch can be built into any touch-enabled product across a wide range of applications including automotive, retail, consumer electronics, visually impaired and custom displays. Founded in 2011 by haptics pioneers Ed Colgate and Michael Peshkin, Tanvas is headquartered in Chicago and has received numerous awards for innovation. Visit www.tanvas.co to learn more about the future of touch.

