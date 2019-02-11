Mimo Monitors Announces Partnership with TechSoup to Supply Nonprofit Organizations with Small Touchscreen Displays and Tablets

With Mimo Monitors' rapid company growth over the past several years, the company wanted to leverage their success to give back to the nonprofit community.

"Because our touchscreens have a wide range of capabilities that nonprofits can utilize for a vast variety of needs, the opportunity to work with TechSoup, who cultivates connections with nonprofits of all different sizes and areas of focus, sounded like an ideal partnership," said David Anderson, CEO and President of Mimo Monitors. "We want to empower these organizations and changemakers by providing them with touchscreens and displays they may not have previously had access to. We're pleased to be able to offer some of our top products for them to choose from."

As part of this partnership, Mimo Monitors will be offering their Mimo Vue HD 10.1" Capacitive Touch Display, their 7" Capacitive Touch Display, and Adapt-IQ 10.1 Digital Signage Tablet. These products can be utilized for interactive or static digital signage, kiosks, conference rooms, and more. They are flexible, high quality and durable, specifically designed for commercial purposes, and intended to withstand harsh 24/7 use. Eligible nonprofits can request up to five products total per year.

"As the need for touchscreens and interactive displays continues to grow, we are particularly delighted to have Mimo Monitors onboard as part of the TechSoup family," said Gayle Samuelson Carpentier, Chief Business Development Officer at TechSoup. "Mimo Monitors has a deep understanding of a nonprofit's constrains and an appreciation for our mission to provide affordable technology to these organizations to help them enact change, and make the world a better place."

Mimo donated products will initially only be available to the TechSoup Boost members. BOOST is a TechSoup only membership program that combines special hardware and software offers with training and consulting resources to help nonprofits find new solutions and tools. You can review the Mimo products in the Boost catalog here .

Unique products being made available only to paid Boost members include: Mimo Vue HD 10.1-Inch Touch Display , Mimo 7-Inch Touch Display and Mimo Adapt-IQ 10.1-Inch Digital Signage Tablet .

About Mimo Monitors:



Mimo Monitors, established in 2008, is a global expert and industry leader in small touchscreen monitors, displays, and tablets. Designed with a solutions-first approach, Mimo Monitors believes in creating small footprint and high value displays that drive innovation and provide a seamless experience for digital signage, conference rooms, kiosks, point of purchase, point of sale, hospitality, retail, and more.

Centered in providing touchscreens with human touch, Mimo Monitors puts customer service first, offering personalized, detail-oriented service to ensure client satisfaction. Focused on flexible and customizable solutions, Mimo Monitors touchscreens are intuitive to use, easy to deploy, and sleek in design, all while enhancing productivity and user experience. The Mimo Monitors world-class team has deployed Mimo Monitors solutions in locations throughout the world for Fortune 500 companies, both in the US and around the world.

About TechSoup:

TechSoup supports nonprofits around the world with mission-critical resources, knowledge, and connections. It also helps foundations and corporations optimize their philanthropic programs and increase their social impact. With 70 partner NGOs around the world, TechSoup manages the only global philanthropy program that brings together more than 100 tech companies to provide technology donations to NGOs everywhere. TechSoup's data and validation services enable companies, foundations, and governments to connect their philanthropic resources with vetted NGOs around the world. In the past 30 years, TechSoup has reached 1.08 million NGOs and facilitated distribution of technology products and grants valued at more than $11.4 billion. https://www.techsoup.org/

