Mimo Monitors Brings on First CMO, Michael Campagna

On the heels of a large growth year for in 2017, including opening a first European office as an additional touchpoint for international clients, Mimo Monitors is looking to continue rapid growth while strategically maximizing new opportunities. Campagna and his strong industry expertise are an ideal fit to fuel company growth while understanding product needs and customer demands.

"We're delighted to be bringing Michael Campagna on as our first CMO. He's been deeply entrenched in the industry for many years and shares our philosophy of putting customer service at the forefront," said David Anderson, President and Founder of Mimo Monitors. "Mimo is continuing to grow but we want to ensure that we're optimizing future opportunities and guiding the company in the right direction both in terms of product and customer support, in which Michael will surely be a huge asset."

With a strong industry background, Campagna was familiar with Mimo Monitors' products and attracted to the company because he believes they stand for both quality and innovation.

"Having been involved in the AV and touchscreen industry for many years, Mimo Monitors was a company I was very familiar with and truly believed in. Knowing that the products were high quality and consistently evolving to anticipate customers' needs was a huge draw to me," said Michael Campagna, CMO for Mimo Monitors. "I'm looking forward to bringing more cutting edge products into Mimo Monitors' stable and assessing additional opportunities and markets where Mimo Monitors products are applicable."

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors, established in 2008, is a global expert and industry leader in small touchscreen monitors, displays, and tablets. Designed with a solutions-first approach, Mimo Monitors believes in creating small footprint and high value displays that drive innovation and provide a seamless experience for digital signage, conference rooms, kiosks, point of purchase, point of sale, hospitality, retail, and more.

Centered in providing touchscreens with human touch, Mimo Monitors puts customer service first, offering personalized, detail-oriented service to ensure client satisfaction. Focused on flexible and customizable solutions, Mimo Monitors touchscreens are intuitive to use, easy to deploy, and sleek in design, all while enhancing productivity and user experience. The Mimo Monitors world-class team has deployed Mimo Monitors solutions in locations throughout the world for Fortune 500 companies, both in the US and around the world.

