Mimo Monitors To Launch Their First HDMI Capture Card at InfoComm 2018

Small, sleek, and standardized, the Mimo Monitors HDMI Capture Card was created with high-end design in mind. Intended to eliminate visual clutter, the device requires no external power, cutting back on the need for extraneous cords and allowing it to blend in or be easily hidden in the setup. Ideal for video conferencing, live streaming and more, this flexible HDMI Capture Card is small in size, making it simple to move or travel with.

For a seamless experience, the HDMI Capture Card has no drivers to install and leverages the capabilities already built into current software. As the device is compatible with most third-party software, just plug in and play in Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Chrome.

In addition, the Mimo Monitors' HDMI Capture card is also fully standardized, allowing the customer to build or set up their conference room, gaming area, or desired space with a customized solution utilizing the best available components that suit their needs.

Ensuring reliable video and streaming for a high quality, glitch-free experience, the HDMI Capture Card supports up to 1920x1080@60fps (1080p) up/down conversion of video without CPU interaction, optional MJPG compression and audio capture up to 48 KHz PCM.

With a strong pedigree in understanding capture card technology through the successful launch of previous products with integrated capture cards—most recently and notably the Mimo Vue Capacitive Touch Display with HDMI Capture—Mimo Monitors believed they could leverage this expertise to offer something innovative to their customers.

"We knew we could tap into our expertise to create a free-standing HDMI Capture Card that capitalized on our proprietary technology and focused on what we do best—innovation, quality, and reliability with a customer-centric focus," said Michael Campagna, CMO of Mimo Monitors. "Utilizing our AV expertise, we wanted to offer customers a superior HDMI Capture Card that was simple to setup, intuitive to execute, and visually pleasing."

For additional reliability, the Mimo Monitors HDMI Capture Card includes a 3-year warranty. The HDMI Capture Card is available for purchase as of InfoComm 2018, and will be on sale for $199.99 at MimoMonitors.com, and everywhere Mimo Monitors products are available.

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors, established in 2008, is a global expert and industry leader in small tablets, touchscreen monitors, and open-frame displays. Designed with a solutions-first approach, Mimo Monitors believes in creating high value displays with a small footprint that drive innovation and provide a seamless experience for digital signage, conference rooms, kiosks, point of purchase, point of sale, hospitality, retail, and more.

