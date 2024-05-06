Mind Body Optimization Acquires Mind Body Wellness, Expanding Integrative Mental Health Services in Texas and Tennessee

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Body Optimization (MBO), a leading provider of outpatient mental health services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mind Body Wellness, a well-established mental health practice with locations in Franklin and Knoxville, Tennessee. This strategic move will allow MBO to expand its reach and provide comprehensive and integrative healing to even more individuals in need across multiple states.

Founded by Mike and Mickala Sisk, Mind Body Optimization is committed to offering personalized, whole-person care to treatment-resistant individuals.

"Our approach is unique in that we focus on optimizing the body first, recognizing the powerful impact of physical wellness on mental health," Mike Sisk explains. "By integrating traditional therapy with innovative approaches such as hormone testing, we aim to provide sustainable healing for our clients."

With the acquisition of Mind Body Wellness, MBO will now operate out of five locations:

271 W. Southlake Blvd, Suite 120 in Southlake, TX

5038 Tennyson Parkway, Suite B in Plano, TX

7261 Hawkins View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132

76132 740 Cool Springs blvd., Ste 140 Franklin, TN. 37067 in Franklin, TN

37067 in 10904 Kingston Pike, Suite 101 in Knoxville, TN

All facilities offer a welcoming, supportive environment where clients can receive individual, group, family, and couples therapy.

"We want to assure all current Mind Body Wellness clients that they will continue to receive the same high-quality care they've come to expect," Sisk emphasizes. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the strong therapeutic relationships that have been built in both the Franklin and Knoxville locations."

Looking ahead, MBO plans to further expand its services, while remaining true to its core mission of providing comprehensive outpatient care.

"We believe in the power of treating the whole person – mind, body, and spirit," Sisk says. "By addressing the root causes of mental health issues and empowering our clients with the tools they need to thrive, we aim to set a new standard for mental healthcare in the regions we serve."

For more information about Mind Body Optimization and its services, please visit https://www.mindbodyo.com or call (972)-884-4858 to schedule an appointment.

About Mind Body Optimization:

Mind Body Optimization is an outpatient mental health center committed to providing integrative healing to individuals experiencing mental health or dual diagnosis challenges.

With a focus on optimizing physical wellness to support mental health, MBO offers a range of services including individual, group, family, and couples therapy.

Founded by Mike and Mickala Sisk, MBO now operates out of four locations in Texas and Tennessee, and is dedicated to setting a new standard for sustainable, holistic mental healthcare.

Contact:

Mind Body Optimization

https://mindbodyo.com/

[email protected]

(972)-884-4858

SOURCE Mind Body Optimization