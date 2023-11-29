MIND Education Expands Online Tutoring Solution to Include Grades 6 Through 8

News provided by

MIND Education

29 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

ST Math Tutoring Powered by VIPTeacher Offers Online High-Impact, Math Tutoring for School Districts. 

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education's extended learning tutoring solution for students, previously available for grades 1-6, is now available for grades 1-8 due to demand from school districts nationwide. ST Math Tutoring Powered by VIPTeacher has accelerated student learning through online high-impact, grade-level tutoring by state certified teachers. ST Math Tutoring provides an accelerated learning experience for students who need additional math instruction.

Grounded in research and backed by results, ST Math removes barriers that prevent students from accessing grade-level content. ST Math Tutoring Powered by VIPTeacher allows students to build foundational grade-level skills and improve self-beliefs in mathematics. The approach is unique in that instruction leverages the brain's innate spatial temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. The solution is flexible to fit school and district schedules with one-on-one or small-group tutoring sessions available during school, before- or after-school, or during summer school.

"Tutors through VIPTeacher are state-certified teachers with a proven track record of delivering engaging virtual lessons for young learners. The combination of MIND's premier product, ST Math, with VIPTeacher's robust platform and 11 years of experience in tutoring operations make this a perfect partnership to support students' growth," said Kevyn Klein, Head of VIPTeacher Operations.

"We are proud of the success of ST Math's tutoring solution over the past year and the impact it has had on students, especially those who need additional math instruction," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Education. "As research continues to show ST Math's impact on math proficiency on standardized tests, we are excited to see the impact this will have on middle school students."

Learn more about ST Math Powered by VIPTeacher by visiting: https://www.stmath.com/tutoring-by-vipteacher

About MIND Education 
MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

SOURCE MIND Education

Also from this source

MIND Education Remembers Paul Folino, Orange County Philanthropist and Early Advocate of ST Math

MIND Education Remembers Paul Folino, Orange County Philanthropist and Early Advocate of ST Math

Social impact organization, MIND Research Institute and its sister organization, MIND Education, the creators of ST Math, honor the passing of Orange ...
Brienne Albert Promoted to Assistant Vice President at MIND Education

Brienne Albert Promoted to Assistant Vice President at MIND Education

MIND Education announced the promotion of Brienne Albert to Assistant Vice President of Education Success. Albert will help lead the Education...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.