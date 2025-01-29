MIND Education Marks Strides in Neuroscience-Driven Math Learning in 2024 Annual Report

The organization advanced their bold vision for a world where every student proudly says, "I am a math person."

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education , a leader in neuroscience-driven math education solutions, today releases its 2024 annual report , highlighting the tremendous impact, innovation and reach of its research-backed offerings. In the 2023-2024 academic year, MIND Education touched over 2.17 million students across all 50 states.

The organization continued its investments in enhancing ST Math , the PreK-8 supplemental math program that engages students in visual learning through game-based puzzles and challenging problems. MIND Education redesigned student experiences with new games and an island-themed student journey, improving the educator dashboard and enhancing Puzzle Talks. These robust upgrades help ensure ST Math continues to support deep, conceptual understanding and productive student struggle.

MIND Research Institute, the research and social impact arm of the MIND organization, also made strides in qualifying the impact of ST Math on student achievement, including the publication of a year-long study of nearly 9,000 students. The research revealed that students using the supplemental program significantly, and repeatedly, outperformed their peers across all subgroups, underscoring the effectiveness of ST Math's unique visual learning approach in fostering equitable math learning.

Another highlight for the organization includes its steadfast commitment to ensuring all learners have access to a high-quality math education. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, thousands of teachers engaged in the organization's professional learning programs and over five thousand families utilized its community engagement program MathMINDs through Family Math Weeks , changing the way math is experienced at home and in schools.

"This year has been one in mission, innovation and impact as we continue on our journey to transform math education," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Education. "I'm proud of the work we have done to create equitable learning opportunities and foster a love for learning in students nationwide—none of which would have been possible without the collective dedication of our teams, donors, partners and supporters. Together, we are driving a movement that will redefine math education."

Looking into 2025, the organization prepares for the launch of its highly anticipated comprehensive curriculum, InsightMath. The K-6 blended curriculum builds on the same neuroscience foundation that powers ST Math, leveraging the brain's natural way of learning to make math accessible and equitable for all learners. Field testing of InsightMath began in the 2024 school year, and initial feedback has been positive with enthusiasm from both students and educators.

"ST Math is more than a curriculum—it's a pathway for teachers to deliver effective, joyful instruction while empowering students to solve real-world problems with creativity, curiosity and confidence," said Woudenberg. "As we continue addressing the ongoing challenges in math education, InsightMath is a pivotal solution for helping students build the skills and confidence to thrive in a complex world."

