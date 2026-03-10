MIND is the First Data Security Company to Achieve ISO 42001 Certification, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Responsible Development and Use of AI Systems

Certification validates MIND's ethical and transparent use of AI, enabling organizations to protect data at rest and in motion

SEATTLE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND , the first-ever data security platform to enable autonomous Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Insider Risk Management (IRM) programs, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, validating its governance policies for responsible development and use of AI systems. This globally recognized standard spans across MIND, balancing innovation with governance as the company continues to strengthen its platform's leading-edge capabilities.

Designed for organizations providing or utilizing AI-based products or services, ISO/IEC 42001:2023 addresses concerns about AI by specifying requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS). MIND's certification reinforces for its customers that the company is responsibly developing and using AI to deliver data security products in one solution for autonomous DLP.

"For a cybersecurity company, responsible AI governance isn't optional - it's foundational," said Eran Barak, Co-Founder and CEO of MIND. "Our mission is to empower organizations to thrive in the AI era and becoming the first data security company to achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 demonstrates the maturity and discipline behind how we develop and operate AI across the MIND platform. This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering security solutions that can adapt, act and scale alongside our customers."

MIND unifies the entire data protection lifecycle for unstructured data, which is now the driving force of security risk across SaaS and GenAI apps, agentic AI, endpoints, on-premise file shares and emails in this AI era. It goes beyond file metadata and origin tracking to inspect content, extract context and identify sensitive data elements wherever they live or move.

MIND AI Delivers Autonomy and Scale



MIND is powered by MIND AI that puts DLP and IRM programs on autopilot by autonomously monitoring billions of data events 24x7 in real time, dramatically reducing false positives and noisy alerts, and effectively streamlining headcount needed. Key capabilities include:

AI that understands what matters: MIND uses a proprietary, multi-layer AI classification engine that combines traditional content inspection with proprietary statistical and predictive methods alongside more advanced methodologies like vector similarity, small language models (SLMs) and large language models (LLMs). It goes beyond string matches to identify sensitive elements, even when buried in unstructured formats or within unique file types. The engine ensures that data is categorized accurately and consistently, reducing false positives and improving downstream policy execution.

MIND uses a proprietary, multi-layer AI classification engine that combines traditional content inspection with proprietary statistical and predictive methods alongside more advanced methodologies like vector similarity, small language models (SLMs) and large language models (LLMs). It goes beyond string matches to identify sensitive elements, even when buried in unstructured formats or within unique file types. The engine ensures that data is categorized accurately and consistently, reducing false positives and improving downstream policy execution. AI that reduces noise and clarifies risk: MIND AI analyzes billions of data events in real time to evaluate business context and risk severity. This creates a clear, context-aware view of where sensitive data lives and how it moves. Security teams receive prioritized insights instead of overwhelming alerts, helping them focus on the events that truly matter.

MIND AI analyzes billions of data events in real time to evaluate business context and risk severity. This creates a clear, context-aware view of where sensitive data lives and how it moves. Security teams receive prioritized insights instead of overwhelming alerts, helping them focus on the events that truly matter. AI that automates protection: MIND continuously detects, prevents and remediates potential data leaks using automated policy enforcement and response actions. This allows organizations to run DLP and IRM programs on autopilot while reducing manual investigation and operational overhead.

To learn more about MIND's certifications, visit the MIND Trust Center .

About MIND



MIND is on a mission to help organizations gain peace of mind and thrive in a digital world in this AI era by protecting their most sensitive data, mitigating data risks and preserving brand reputation. MIND is the first-ever data security platform to autonomously discover and classify sensitive data, fix data security issues and stop data leaks in one place, so organizations can put their data loss prevention and insider risk management programs on autopilot. We enable businesses to mind what really matters - their most sensitive data. Founded and led by cybersecurity veterans, MIND is based out of Seattle, WA. For more information, contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact for MIND:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

SOURCE MIND