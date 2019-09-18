MIND showcases advanced innovations in vehicle parts at IAA 2019

"We are very pleased to showcase our latest innovations at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, one of the most exciting events of its kind," says Dr.Michael Babo, President of MIND. "Speed, agility, simultaneous engineering, and reliability make up our core values, which we have put into action by continuously filling up our innovation pipeline and building up new capabilities. With our goal to provide connectivity, individualization, safety, comfort and energy efficiency to customers around the globe, MIND is committed to delivering exceptional products with both high quality and effective cost."

MIND has built up a solid industry reputation for its commitment to creating reliable and robust products. Its products have been proven both on the road and off the road under hardest conditions in long-distance motor races. Its national and international leading experts, professional R&D teams, and advanced R&D facilities play key roles in its ability to create state-of-the-art technology.

In the area of optoelectronics, MIND oversees the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative lighting systems, which include intelligent headlamps and rear lamps, LED modules, and electronic drivers/engine control units (ECU). This year alone, more than 1.2 million vehicles will be entirely equipped with MIND lighting, covering headlamps, rear lamps, fog lamps, and small interior lamps. Meanwhile, its production volume for LED modules has already surpassed 2.8 million.

In terms of its thermal system, MIND provides solutions that aim to ensure energy efficiency for mileage extension and vehicle cabin comfort. Products include vehicle thermal management systems, ultra-thin and silent heating, ventilation, & air-conditioning (HVAC), and front-end modules. To further increase cabin comfort, MIND is currently developing an AI-controlled system capable of anticipating the temperature preferences of passengers.

As for its electrical system, MIND currently develops and produces low-voltage and high-voltage wiring systems for vehicles, possessing more than 100 patents and IP rights. Its products include flat-flexible harnesses, intelligent safety boxes, entertainment optical fiber harnesses, and high-voltage junction boxes. MIND provides more than one million vehicle harness systems annually.

About MIND

MIND is a Tier 1 automotive supplier comprised of three divisions - optoelectronics, thermal system, and electrical system. As a new player entering the international stage, MIND is committed to its core values of speed and agility, working hand-in-hand with customers and partners along the supply chain to together develop solutions, from the first sketch all the way to production. MIND currently has eight plants across China, with four R&D locations in Baoding, Tianjin, Chongqing, and Shanghai. Of their over 7,400 employees, 800 are engineers. For more information, visit: www.mind-ea.cn.

