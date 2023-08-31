MIND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

News provided by

MIND Technology, Inc.

31 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended July 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, September 14th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What:

MIND Technology Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call


When:

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central


How:

Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND

Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below


Where:

http://mind-technology.com/

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through September 21, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13740861#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days.  For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at [email protected].

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.  Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.  Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Contacts:

Rob Capps, President & CEO

MIND Technology, Inc.

281-353-4475



Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

[email protected]  

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.

