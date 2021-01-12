MIND Technology, Inc. Announces Director Of European Strategic Programs

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced that Alexander Lundh has joined the Company as Director of European Strategic Programs.

Rob Capps, MIND's Co-CEO and CFO, stated, "We are thrilled to have Alexander join us and believe he will be a tremendous resource in advancing our various strategic initiatives. He brings a combination of technical, business development and management experience in a broad range of underwater sensor systems, which fits well with both our short- and long-term objectives. Alexander also has a good understanding of military and commercial markets for these systems, particularly in Europe."

Most recently, Lundh has been with Veoneer ADAS in Sweden, managing multiple development teams and responsible for all aspects of product development. He spent almost ten years with Saab Dynamics AB in a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities, including project management, program management and business development. Lundh has a strong background in signal intelligence developed while in the Swedish military and started his professional career in forensic computer systems.

ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND Technology has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment. For more information, visit http://mind-technology.com.

