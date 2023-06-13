MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Revenues from Marine Technology Products sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were $12.6 million compared to $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and $9.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Company reported operating income of $289,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to losses of $221,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and approximately $2.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The net loss (after income taxes) for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $240,000 compared to net income of $666,000 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and a net loss of approximately $2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. First quarter of fiscal 2024 net loss attributable to common shareholders was $0.09 per share compared to $0.02 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and $0.24 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately $913,000 compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and a loss of $1.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net income (loss) from continuing operations and cash used in operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

The backlog of Marine Technology Products as of April 30, 2023, was approximately $22.6 million compared to $20.7 million at January 31, 2023 and $13.4 million at April 30, 2022.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report positive results for the second quarter in a row, having produced positive operating income and Adjusted EBITDA with significantly improved revenues year-over-year. Our first quarter revenues from continuing operations increased 39% year-over-year, with our Seamap segment making up a meaningful portion of that growth. I think it's noteworthy that we saw sequential improvement at the operating level. The sequential improvement in operating income was partially driven by an increase in gross margin to approximately 43% in the current quarter versus 36% in the prior quarter. Our backlog of $22.6 million was up over 68% from the $13.4 million we reported during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and improved on a sequential basis, demonstrating the strong demand growth we continue to see in our key markets. Inquiry and bidding activity remain robust as we work to further expand our backlog. Our backlog reflects the continued positive momentum that we are experiencing in various markets, and we believe that our differentiated marine technology products are uniquely positioned to benefit from favorable market trends.

"As we progress throughout fiscal 2024, we continue to believe the positive trend for order flow will continue. Additionally, we believe the underlying market fundamentals are positive and those have contributed to the increase in order activity. The current geopolitical situation emphasizes the need for maritime security and other defense applications. The constructive pricing environment in the energy market is positive for our customers in that space. The trend towards renewable energy, such as wind farms, is a positive development for our marine survey customers. We plan to continue to execute our long-term strategic initiatives and position the Company to become a leading provider of innovative marine technology and products," concluded Capps.

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





April 30, 2023



January 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 815



$ 778

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $504 at each of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023



7,390





3,993

Inventories, net



14,339





15,318

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,088





2,144

Total current assets



23,632





22,233

Property and equipment, net



3,787





3,945

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,762





1,749

Intangible assets, net



4,664





4,931

Total assets

$ 33,845



$ 32,858

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,206



$ 4,101

Deferred revenue



486





164

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



2,638





2,247

Income taxes payable



1,723





1,516

Operating lease liabilities - current



753





903

Note payable, net



3,139





—

Total current liabilities



9,945





8,931

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



1,009





846

Deferred tax liability



29





29

Total liabilities



10,983





9,806

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 1,683 shares issued and outstanding at each of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023



37,779





37,779

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 15,721 shares issued at each of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023



157





157

Additional paid-in capital



129,630





129,580

Treasury stock, at cost (1,933 shares at each of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023)



(16,863)





(16,863)

Accumulated deficit



(127,875)





(127,635)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain



34





34

Total stockholders' equity



22,862





23,052

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 33,845



$ 32,858



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended April 30,





2023



2022

Revenues:















Sale of marine technology products

$ 12,586



$ 9,087

Total revenues



12,586





9,087

Cost of sales:















Sale of marine technology products



7,169





5,798

Total cost of sales



7,169





5,798

Gross profit



5,417





3,289

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative



3,874





4,272

Research and development



773





1,014

Depreciation and amortization



481





479

Total operating expenses



5,128





5,765

Operating income (loss)



289





(2,476)

Other expense:















Other, net



(111)





(118)

Total other expense



(111)





(118)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



178





(2,594)

Provision for income taxes



(418)





(211)

Net loss from continuing operations



(240)





(2,805)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



—





386

Net loss

$ (240)



$ (2,419)

Preferred stock dividends - declared



—





(947)

Preferred stock dividends - undeclared



(947)





—

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (1,187)



$ (3,366)

Net loss per common share – Basic and Diluted















Continuing operations

$ (0.09)



$ (0.27

Discontinued operations

$ —



$ 0.03

Net loss

$ (0.09)



$ (0.24

Shares used in computing net loss per common share:















Basic



13,789





13,775

Diluted



13,789





13,775



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended April 30,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (240)



$ (2,419)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



481





479

Stock-based compensation



50





236

Provision for inventory obsolescence



—





23

Gross profit from sale of other equipment



(138)





(167)

Changes in:















Accounts receivable



(3,462)





(871)

Unbilled revenue



11





(26)

Inventories



979





(260)

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



1,308





286

Income taxes receivable and payable



206





(66)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(2,788)





(622)

Deferred revenue and customer deposits



606





(115)

Net cash used in operating activities



(2,987)





(3,522)

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(57)





(107)

Sale of other equipment



138





283

Net cash provided by investing activities



81





176

Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury stock



—





(1)

Net proceeds from short-term loan



2,945





—

Preferred stock dividends



—





(947)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



2,945





(948)

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(2)





(3)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



37





(4,297)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



778





5,114

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 815



$ 817

























































MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss From Continuing Operations and Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to EBITDA (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) From Continuing Operations (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended April 30,





2023



2022





(in thousands) Reconciliation of Net loss from Continuing Operations to EBITDA (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (loss)





Net loss from continuing operations

$ (240)



$ (2,805)

Interest expense, net



204





—

Depreciation and amortization



481





479

Provision for income taxes



418





211

EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations (1)



863





(2,115)

Stock-based compensation



50





236

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations (1)

$ 913



$ (1,879)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations















Net cash used in operating activities

$ (2,987)



$ (3,522)

Stock-based compensation



(50)





(236)

Provision for inventory obsolescence



—





(23)

Changes in accounts receivable (current and long-term)



3,451





1,037

Interest paid



204





4

Taxes paid, net of refunds



189





277

Gross profit (loss) from sale of other equipment



138





(113)

Changes in inventory



(979)





260

Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and deferred revenue



2,182





397

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



(1,308)





(175)

Other



23





(21)

EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations (1)

$ 863



$ (2,115)











(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible assets, other non-cash tax related items and non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

