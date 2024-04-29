MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2024.

Revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were approximately $13.4 million compared to $5.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Company reported operating income from continuing operations of approximately $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and operating income of $595,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. For the full year of fiscal 2024 the Company reported operating income from continuing operations of $518,000 compared to a loss of $5.6 million in fiscal 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to approximately $1.4 million compared to $568,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and $666,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 net income attributable to common shareholders (after declared and undeclared preferred stock dividends) was $494,000, or $0.35 per share compared to a net loss of $379,000, or a loss of $0.27 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and a net loss of $281,000, or a loss of $0.20 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.6 million compared to a loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net income (loss) from continuing operations and cash used in operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

The backlog of Marine Technology Products related to our Seamap segment as of January 31, 2024 was approximately $38.4 million compared to $15.7 million at January 31, 2023 and $37.4 million at October 31, 2023.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report solid results for the fiscal fourth quarter and our first profitable fiscal year since 2014. This is a significant milestone and a reflection of the efforts that we've made to strategically position the Company for future growth.

"We enter fiscal 2025 with backlog over $38 million, which represents another sequential backlog increase, and is over 145% above our backlog at the start of fiscal 2024. With our current visibility, healthy customer engagement, strong backlog and favorable macroeconomic tailwinds, we expect revenue growth and increased Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2025, and we anticipate another profitable fiscal year for MIND. As we have seen this past year, a growing business does not come without challenges. Managing our liquidity and increased working capital requirements remain a focus for us," concluded Capps.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2024 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, reductions in our customers' capital budgets, our own capital budget, limitations on the availability of capital or higher costs of capital and volatility in commodity prices for oil and natural gas.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, unless required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements and information in this press release contain non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Company management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Company management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and to understand the Company's performance. In addition, the Company may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning processes and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of Backlog, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is not included in this press release due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of quantifying certain amounts that would be required to calculate the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

-Tables to Follow-

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)









January 31,





2024



2023

ASSETS

Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,289



$ 778

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $332 and $332 at January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



6,566





3,247

Inventories, net



13,371





11,026

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,113





1,400

Current assets of discontinued operations



—





5,783

Total current assets



28,339





22,234

Property and equipment, net



818





953

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,324





1,749

Intangible assets, net



2,888





3,633

Deferred tax asset



122





—

Long-term assets of discontinued operations



—





4,289

Total assets

$ 33,491



$ 32,858

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,623



$ 2,494

Deferred revenue



203





144

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,586





1,477

Income taxes payable



2,114





1,493

Operating lease liabilities - current



751





903

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



—





2,420

Total current liabilities



10,277





8,931

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



573





846

Deferred tax liability



—





29

Total liabilities



10,850





9,806

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 1,683 shares issued and

outstanding at each January 31, 2024, and 2023



37,779





37,779

Common stock $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 1,406 and 1,599 shares

issued at January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



14





16

Additional paid-in capital



113,121





129,721

Treasury stock, at cost (0 and 193 shares at January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)



—





(16,863)

Accumulated deficit



(128,307)





(127,635)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain



34





34

Total stockholders' equity



22,641





23,052

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 33,491



$ 32,858



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)









For the Three Months

Ended January 31,



For the Twelve Months

Ended January 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenues:































Sale of marine technology products

$ 13,378



$ 8,870



$ 36,510



$ 25,012

Cost of sales:































Sale of marine technology products



7,137





4,616





20,539





15,062

Gross profit



6,241





4,254





15,971





9,950

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



2,982





3,016





12,142





12,883

Research and development



654





310





2,133





1,373

Depreciation and amortization



286





333





1,178





1,344

Total operating expenses



3,922





3,659





15,453





15,600

Operating income (loss)



2,319





595





518





(5,650)

Other (expense) income



(80)





446





(280)





256

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



2,239





1,041





238





(5,394)

Provision for income taxes



(748)





(319)





(1,338)





(699)

Income (loss) from continuing operations



1,491





722





(1,100)





(6,093)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(50)





(56)





1,374





(2,739)

Net income (loss)

$ 1,441



$ 666



$ 274



$ (8,832)

Preferred stock dividends - declared



—





—





(946)





(947)

Preferred stock dividends - undeclared



(947)





(947)





(2,842)





(2,841)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 494



$ (281)



$ (3,514)



$ (12,620)

Net income (loss) per common share - Basic and diluted































Continuing operations

$ 0.39



$ (0.16)



$ (3.48)



$ (7.03)

Discontinued operations

$ (0.04)



$ (0.04)



$ 0.98



$ (1.95)

Net income (loss)

$ 0.35



$ (0.20)



$ (2.50)



$ (8.98)

Shares used in computing loss per common share:































Basic



1,406





1,406





1,406





1,405

Diluted



1,406





1,406





1,406





1,405



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)









Year Ended January 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 274



$ (8,832)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,516





1,887

Stock-based compensation



261





654

Non-cash cumulative translation adjustment for discontinued operations



—





1,626

Gain on sale of Klein



(2,343)





—

Provision for inventory obsolescence



341





445

Gross profit from sale of other equipment



(476)





(939)

Deferred tax benefit



(153)





(62)

Changes in:















Accounts receivable



(3,343)





4,890

Unbilled revenue



25





(26)

Inventories



(3,601)





(1,756)

Income taxes receivable and payable



635





441

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(334)





775

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



(847)





(10)

Deferred revenue



3,078





(1,998)

Net cash used in operating activities



(4,967)





(2,905)

Cash flows from investing activities:















Cost incurred to develop technology



(49)





(12)

Purchases of property and equipment



(241)





(570)

Sale of other assets



476





1,052

Proceeds from the sale of Klein, net



10,832





—

Net cash provided by investing activities



11,018





470

Cash flows from financing activities:















Net proceeds from short-term loan



2,947





—

Payment on short-term loan



(3,750)





—

Refund of prepaid interest on short-term loan



214









Repurchase of common stock



—





(1)

Preferred stock dividends



(946)





(1,894)

Net cash used in financing activities



(1,535)





(1,895)

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(5)





(6)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



4,511





(4,336)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



778





5,114

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 5,289



$ 778



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss From Continuing Operations and Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations (in thousands) (unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended January 31,



For the Twelve Months Ended January 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023





(in thousands)



(in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA from continuing operations































Net income (loss)

$ 1,441



$ 666



$ 274



$ (8,832)

Interest expense, net

$ 98



$ —



$ 634



$ 4

Depreciation and amortization



286





473





1,516





1,887

Provision for income taxes



742





319





1,355





699

EBITDA



2,567





1,458





3,779





(6,242)

(Income) loss from discontinued operations net of depreciation and amortization



54





(85)





(1,729)





2,196

Stock-based compensation



(3)





130





261





654

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1)

$ 2,618



$ 1,503



$ 2,311



$ (3,392)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Used In Operating Activities to EBITDA































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 657



$ (653)



$ (4,967)



$ (2,905)

Stock-based compensation



3





(130)





(261)





(654)

Provision for inventory obsolescence



(318)





(377)





(341)





(445)

Changes in accounts receivable (current and long-term)



2,681





118





3,318





(4,864)

Interest paid



98





—





634





—

Taxes paid, net of refunds



230





—





847





371

Gain on sale of other equipment



91





670





476





939

Gain on the sale of Klein



(50)













2,343









Changes in inventory



427





(1,143)





3,601





1,756

Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current

liabilities and deferred revenue



(2,674)





2,534





(2,744)





1,223

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



1,413





516





847





10

Non-cash cumulative translation adjustment for discontinued operations



—





—





—





(1,626)

Other



9





(77)





26





(47)

EBITDA (1)

$ 2,567



$ 1,458



$ 3,779



$ (6,242)





1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible assets, other non-cash tax related items and non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

