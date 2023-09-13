MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Revenues from Marine Technology Products sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $8.8 million compared to $8.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Company reported operating loss of $1.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to a loss of approximately $1.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.5 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of approximately $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Second quarter of fiscal 2024 net loss attributable to common shareholders was $0.18 per share compared to $0.20 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was a loss of $687,000 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net income (loss) from continuing operations and cash used in operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

The backlog of Marine Technology Products as of July 31, 2023 related to our Seamap segment was approximately $17.0 million compared to $14.0 million at July 31, 2022.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased with our second quarter results, with revenues coming in slightly higher than the second quarter of last year. Although our revenues declined sequentially, they were in line with our expectations. As we have mentioned previously, our revenues often fluctuate due to timing of orders delivered among other factors that are out of our control, but we are confident that the robust customer interest, favorable market conditions, increased order flow and growing backlog will translate to higher levels of revenue in the back half of the year.

"Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we completed the sale of our Klein Marine Systems unit to General Oceans for cash consideration of $11.5 million, enabling us to monetize an underperforming segment of our business and reallocate that capital to grow and further develop our Seamap unit, which contributed roughly 86% of second quarter revenue. In addition to streamlining the Company to focus on our high performance Seamap technologies, we were able to use a portion of the proceeds from the sale to repay the high-cost debt that we incurred earlier this year, making MIND debt free once again. While we have divested our Klein unit, we are excited to be able to continue working with Klein and General Oceans in regard to our Spectral Ai software suite and are optimistic that this arrangement will deliver us growing and recurring royalty income.

"Turning to our backlog, as of July 31, 2023 our backlog for Seamap products totaled approximately $17.0 million. However, subsequent to the end of the quarter we have received additional orders totaling about $5.4 million. Furthermore, we are in negotiation with certain customers for other significant orders and believe we will be successful in landing these orders. The existing and pending orders call for a variety of products including GunLink Source controllers, BuoyLink GNSS positioning systems and SeaLink towed streamer systems. We believe this continued positive backlog trend is indicative of the favorable market conditions and the differentiation of our Seamap product lines and gives us good visibility for the balance of this fiscal year and into next year.

"As we progress throughout fiscal 2024, we continue to believe the positive trend for order flow will continue. The redeployment of capital from the sale of Klein will enable us to better address the growing opportunities in our ongoing business. Additionally, we believe the underlying market fundamentals are positive and those have contributed to the increase in order activity. The current geopolitical situation emphasizes the need for maritime security applications. The constructive pricing environment in the energy market is positive for our customers in that space. The trend towards renewable energy, such as wind farms, is a positive development for our marine survey customers. We plan to continue to execute our long-term strategic initiatives and position the Company to become a leading provider of innovative marine technology and products," concluded Capps.

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





July 31, 2023



January 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 494



$ 778

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $504 at each of

July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023



7,143





3,993

Inventories, net



15,651





15,318

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,273





2,144

Total current assets



24,561





22,233

Property and equipment, net



3,620





3,945

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,626





1,749

Intangible assets, net



4,418





4,931

Total assets

$ 34,225



$ 32,858

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,459



$ 4,101

Deferred revenue



309





164

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



3,386





2,247

Income taxes payable



1,585





1,516

Operating lease liabilities - current



903





903

Note payable, net



3,343





—

Total current liabilities



11,985





8,931

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



723





846

Deferred tax liability



41





29

Total liabilities



12,749





9,806

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 1,683 shares issued and

outstanding at each of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023



37,779





37,779

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 15,721 shares issued at

each of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023



157





157

Additional paid-in capital



129,738





129,580

Treasury stock, at cost (1,933 shares at each of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023 )



(16,863)





(16,863)

Accumulated deficit



(129,369)





(127,635)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain



34





34

Total stockholders' equity



21,476





23,052

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 34,225



$ 32,858



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended July 31,



For the Six Months

Ended July 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues:































Sale of marine technology products

$ 8,750



$ 8,713



$ 21,336



$ 17,800

Total revenues



8,750





8,713





21,336





17,800

Cost of sales:































Sale of marine technology products



5,483





5,175





12,652





10,973

Total cost of sales



5,483





5,175





12,652





10,973

Gross profit



3,267





3,538





8,684





6,827

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



3,514





3,789





7,388





8,061

Research and development



842





833





1,615





1,847

Depreciation and amortization



459





467





940





946

Total operating expenses



4,815





5,089





9,943





10,854

Operating loss



(1,548)





(1,551)





(1,259)





(4,027)

Other expense:































Other, net



131





(76)





20





(194)

Total other income (expense)



131





(76)





20





(194)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(1,417)





(1,627)





(1,239)





(4,221)

Provision for income taxes



(77)





(131)





(495)





(342)

Net loss from continuing operations



(1,494)





(1,758)





(1,734)





(4,563)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



—





(162)





—





224

Net loss

$ (1,494)



$ (1,920)



$ (1,734)



$ (4,339)

Preferred stock dividends - declared



—





—





—





(947)

Preferred stock dividends - undeclared



(947)





(947)





(1,894)





(947)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (2,441)



$ (2,867)



$ (3,628)



$ (6,233)

Net loss per common share - Basic and Diluted































Continuing operations

$ (0.18)



$ (0.20)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.47)

Discontinued operations

$ —



$ (0.01)



$ —



$ 0.02

Net loss

$ (0.18)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.45)

Shares used in computing net loss per common share:































Basic



13,792





13,782





13,791





13,779

Diluted



13,792





13,782





13,791





13,779



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended July 31,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (1,734)



$ (4,339)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



940





946

Stock-based compensation



158





388

Provision for inventory obsolescence



—





45

Gross profit from sale of other equipment



(336)





(245)

Changes in:















Accounts receivable



(3,238)





1,998

Unbilled revenue



31





15

Inventories



(333)





(461)

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



1,329





168

Income taxes receivable and payable



63





19

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(1,556)





(1,126)

Deferred revenue and customer deposits



1,199





95

Net cash used in operating activities



(3,477)





(2,497)

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(102)





(250)

Sale of other equipment



336





361

Net cash provided by investing activities



234





111

Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury stock



—





(1)

Net proceeds from short-term loan



2,947





—

Preferred stock dividends



—





(1,894)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,947





(1,895)

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



12





—

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(284)





(4,281)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



778





5,114

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 494



$ 833



MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss From Continuing Operations and Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to EBITDA (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) From Continuing Operations (in thousands) (unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended July 31,



For the Six Months

Ended July 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Reconciliation of Net loss from Continuing Operations to EBITDA

(loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (loss)





Net loss from continuing operations

$ (1,494)



$ (1,758)



$ (1,734)



$ (4,563)

Interest expense, net



163





4





367





4

Depreciation and amortization



459





467





940





946

Provision for income taxes



77





131





495





342

EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations (1)



(795)





(1,156)





68





(3,271)

Stock-based compensation



108





152





158





388

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations (1)

$ (687)



$ (1,004)



$ 226



$ (2,883)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to EBITDA

(loss) from continuing operations































Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (490)



$ 1,025



$ (3,477)



$ (2,497)

Stock-based compensation



(108)





(152)





(158)





(388)

Provision for inventory obsolescence



—





(22)





—





(45)

Changes in accounts receivable (current and long-term)



(244)





(2,897)





3,207





(1,860)

Interest paid



203





—





407





4

Taxes paid, net of refunds



236





—





425





277

Gross profit (loss) from sale of other equipment



198





—





336





(113)

Changes in inventory



1,312





201





333





461

Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

and deferred revenue



(1,825)





333





357





730

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets



(21)





304





(1,329)





129

Other



(56)





52





(33)





31

EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations (1)

$ (795)



$ (1,156)



$ 68



$ (3,271)







1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest income and interest expense, (b) provision for (or benefit from) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash foreign exchange gains and losses, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible assets, other non-cash tax related items and non-cash costs of lease pool equipment sales. We consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important indicators for the performance of our business, but not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because management utilizes this information for assessing our performance and liquidity, and as indicators of our ability to make capital expenditures, service debt and finance working capital requirements and we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measurements that are commonly used by analysts and some investors in evaluating the performance and liquidity of companies such as us. In particular, we believe that it is useful to our analysts and investors to understand this relationship because it excludes transactions not related to our core cash operating activities. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully trend and analyze the performance of our core cash operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, management recognizes and considers the limitations of this measurement. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our obligations for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are only two of the measurements that management utilizes. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

