MIND Technology Proposes Amendment to Terms of Preferred Stock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. ("MIND" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MIND; MINDP) announced today that it has begun soliciting proxies from holders of its 9% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (the "preferred stock") to approve an amendment to the Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of the preferred stock. Under the proposed amendment, each share of preferred stock would be converted into 2.7 shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "common stock"), at the sole discretion of the Company's Board of Directors at any time prior to July 31, 2024 (the "Preferred Stock Proposal").

Holders of the preferred stock as of the record date of February 27, 2024 are entitled to vote at a Virtual Special Meeting of Preferred Stockholders to be held on April 25, 2024. The affirmative vote of two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the outstanding shares of preferred stock is required for approval of the Preferred Stock Proposal. Holders of the Company's common stock are not entitled to vote at this meeting.

Rob Capps, President and CEO of MIND, stated, "We believe the ability to convert our preferred stock into common stock is an important and necessary step for MIND to recognize its potential. In our opinion, the anticipated cash flow from our current operations is not sufficient to fund payment of deferred dividends and fund the working capital needed by our growing business. Accordingly, we have deferred the payment of those dividends for six quarterly periods and do not anticipate declaring these or further dividends for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, we believe the existence of the preferred stock and the related dividend requirements create an overhang, which limits our flexibility and opportunities.

"Based on the relative market values of the preferred stock and common stock as of March 11, 2024, a conversion would provide preferred stockholders approximately a 110% premium to the market value of the Preferred stock, with the potential to participate in the Company's further growth. Following a hypothetical conversion at such date, current holders of preferred stock will hold approximately 76% of the Company's common stock," concluded Capps.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit, designs, manufactures, and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

