Mindbody and F45 Training Finalize New Global Agreement

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a global agreement with one of the fastest-growing fitness franchisors in the United States, F45 Training. The five-year agreement will see Mindbody utilized in key markets to manage their studio operations.

"The F45 team are true innovators, and are helping lead the global fitness movement," said Rick Stollmeyer, Mindbody CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to serve them as they continue to be at the forefront of consumer trends in the fitness industry."

F45 Training's studios offer a unique team training workout that merges three separate leading-edge fitness training styles – high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training – into one. Founded in Australia in 2013 by Rob Deutsch and Adam Gilchrist, F45 Training has sold more than 1,760 locations worldwide. F45 Training's global headquarters are based in Los Angeles.

By having one platform of choice across all locations, F45 Training will offer a consistent experience for both studio franchisees and team members, including the use of MINDBODY's advanced marketing and reporting features as well as 24/7 support. F45 Training members will also enjoy a streamlined experience across locations, with online booking available through each studio's website or through the Mindbody app.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Mindbody. It is our priority to ensure that F45 franchisees have access to market-leading software and systems. The team at Mindbody is uniquely positioned to support F45 now and into the future," stated Adam Gilchrist, F45 Training Co-founder and CEO.

"As the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, we are singularly able to meet the diverse needs of businesses ranging from single studios to global brands like F45," continued Stollmeyer. "The Mindbody team continues to invest deeply in our platform and we have exciting innovations planned for release in the year ahead."

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage and transact with wellness providers in their local communities. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com

About F45 Training

F45 Training is a global fitness training community specializing in innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun and proven to get rapid results for members. F45 Training's commitment to innovation goes well beyond the gym floor. With an ever-growing suite of proprietary fitness and business technology, F45 Training provides an unprecedented level of insight and control for both clients and franchisees. For more information on F45 Training please visit www.f45training.com.

