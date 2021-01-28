Mindbody Announces 2020 Visionary Award Winners

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the 2020 Mindbody Visionary Award winners.

The Visionary Awards celebrate those businesses that use Mindbody's product offerings and have demonstrated strength, determination, adaptability, and community when faced with the uncertainty of a global pandemic. This year's awards recognized four different categories, each designed to recognize one of Mindbody's core values – Audaciously Achieving (fitness), Consciously Evolving (beauty and wellness), Committed to Wellness: Accessibility and Diversity, and Humble & Helpful: Community Choice.

"As we read story after story of the outstanding Mindbody customers who were nominated for the Visionary Awards it was clear these businesses have the determination and passion to take on any situation, including a global pandemic," said Josh Todd, Chief Marketing Officer at Mindbody. "With great honor, I am thrilled to celebrate these fourteen winners for their outstanding tenacious spirit and adaptability."

All Mindbody and Booker customers were eligible for the Visionary Awards by submitting an application through Mindbody. With over 8,000 applicants by the end of the nomination period, the Mindbody team was overjoyed to read the stories of the grit, determination, ingenuity, and compassion Mindbody customers continue to show.

"To be recognized for visionary work by a visionary company like Mindbody feels like we are on the right track. Diversity, inclusivity and affordability in yoga will continue to be Magnolia Yoga's formula for delivering accessible daily health practices to New Orleans and beyond," said Ajax, owner of Magnolia Yoga Studio and Visionary winner in the category of Committed to Wellness: Accessibility and Diversity. "We hope that winning an award in diversity in health and wellness during a world health pandemic will remind us that we all belong on the road to wellness."

The winners of the Visionary Awards are customers located around the world from different wellness, beauty and fitness businesses. From building a virtual fitness plan, doing distance reiki healings, or delivering hair dye kits, the Mindbody visionaries that were awarded are an outstanding example of Mindbody's core values.

In the category of Audaciously Achieving (fitness), the winners are Tiny Buddha Yoga (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Complete Pilates (London, UK) Fitness Playground (Sydney, AU ) and Barre & Soul (Boston, MA).

In the category of Consciously Evolving (beauty and wellness), the winners are Solei & Co Day Spa (Auburn, WA) Bodywise Massage (San Rafael, CA) Paula Cliffin Skin (Cleveland, AU)and Stretch Source (Boonton, NJ).

In the category of Committed to Wellness: Accessibility and Diversity, the winners are Magnolia Yoga (New Orleans, LA) The Pearl Day Spa (Eugene, OR) SW3AT Sauna (Jersey City, NJ).

In the category of Humble & Helpful: Community Choice, winners are HAUM Nashville (Nashville, TN) Adapt Functional Movement Center (Carlsbad, CA) and Salon Ten Ten (Toronto, Canada).

To read more about the fourteen winners and their incredible stories read the Mindbody Blog.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com .

SOURCE Mindbody

Related Links

https://www.mindbodyonline.com

