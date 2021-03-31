MINDCURE Files Provisional Patent Application For iSTRYM, its Proprietary AI Digital Therapeutics (DTx) SaaS Platform, Designed To Enhance Effectiveness Of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies For Practitioners And Patients

Company Now Is In Two High Growth Rate Global Markets With iSTRYM In The DTx Market, Projected To Reach $56 Billion By 2025 And The Global Psychedelic Market Projected To Reach Over $7.5 Billion By 20281

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") an industry leader in advanced proprietary technology for psychedelic therapy, that also identifies, develops, and commercializes various proprietary products that enhance mental health and wellness, ease suffering, and increase productivity, is pleased to announce that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to cover iSTRYM, the company's proprietary digital therapeutics (DTx) tool.

iSTRYM is an investigating technology that focuses on patient feedback and data-driven insights into the efficacy of treatments in order to assist in the application of more effective and more efficient diagnosis techniques and treatments. It's a technology that is targeted for both therapists and patients.

MINDCURE is investing significant resources into its near term revenue strategy, developing the proprietary iSTRYM technology and digital therapeutics (DTx), targeting the value that these tools offer to the emerging markets of psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted therapy. DTx are evidence-based therapies delivered via software to complement existing treatments. What is unique about DTx compared to other health care technologies is that they require approval from regulatory bodies, unlocking the potential for insurer paid revenue streams. One approved by regulatory bodies, our technology and the fact based developed & more efficient therapies it gives birth to, will be adopted and utilized across a majority of practitioner therapists and patients, and become the service tool of choice. Its designed to be the model platform that becomes the industry backbone to identify and aggregate the best and most efficient protocols optimized by AI. It quantifies a number of therapies to create a universe of personalized and precision medical therapies identified in trials and individually recommended for each patient's unique situation and needs.

iSTRYM will arm therapists with better tools and patient insights rooted in data while providing quantified care at scale to individuals who go through the therapeutic process.

"When people think of MINDCURE, I want them to see us as the leader in technology and specifically digital therapeutics for the psychedelics industry," said Kelsey Ramsden, President and CEO, MINDCURE. "We intend to build iSTRYM into the world's largest data repository of psychedelic experiences, backed by science and built on trust. This is why we were so thrilled to recently receive ethics approval from Veritas for our integration protocol research study, and why we view this provisional patent application as the next milestone for iSTRYM." She continued: "Digital therapeutics (DTx) were gaining popularity as tools to help slash the $3 trillion annual spending (in the US alone) on chronic disease, and the pandemic has vaulted digital therapies into that spotlight. We are at the right place in time and we believe that could bode well for our shareholders."

Pre-pandemic, the global DTx industry was projected to reach $13.8 billion in 2025 at a tremendous CAGR of 20.5 percent, but the increased acceptance and reliance on digital health care brought about by COVID-19 has increased this projection significantly, as new forecasts anticipate the DTx market to be a $56 billion global opportunity by 2025.2

"We believe that iSTRYM has the potential to revolutionize the way mental health is treated across the world, and know the importance of patent protection as we invest significant resources in its development and commercialization," said Geoff Belair, CTO, MINDCURE.

The patent application was submitted on March 22, 2021 as App. No. 63/167,611.

ABOUT iSTRYM

iSTRYM, a First-of-Its-Kind, AI-Driven Mental Wellness Optimization Tool. This proprietary technology connects researchers, therapists, and individuals to achieve tangible results in mental health care. iSTRYM enables users to collect data, monitor progress, and connect to a network of support where the data can be the source of new procedures for practitioners and patients alike. iSTRYM enables psychedelic researchers to deliver results faster with cleaner data and deeper, richer insights. It also allows a built in distribution network to share commercialized proprietary protocols. iSTRYM also arms therapists with the most robust repository of science–backed treatment protocols and care practice packages ever compiled. Therapists can provide personalized care with deeper insights and long-tail support, while increasing clinic revenue, reducing clinic hours, and increasing positive patient outcomes. We believe that this will make therapies in general and customized individual therapies effectively evolve with more experience using our science–backed content with therapists and individuals around the world. For more information go to: https://mindcure.com/tech/

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 400,000 stock options to certain employees or consultants pursuant to the terms the Company's incentive stock option plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.60 per share and subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. MINDCURE is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: iSTRYM being the lynchpin for MINDCURE's near-term revenue strategy; MINDCURE receiving a patent for iSTRYM; iSTRYM arming therapists with better tools and patient insights rooted in data while providing quantified care at scale to individuals who go through the therapeutic process; iSTRYM potentially becoming the world's largest data repository of psychedelic experience; and iSTRYM revolutionizing the way mental health is treated across the world.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; iSTRYM will receive its full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office; and MINDCURE will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what MINDCURE believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian economy, MINDCURE's industry and MINDCURE's business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, MINDCURE and may materially adversely affect MINDCURE's investments, results of operations, financial condition, and MINDCURE's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; general economic conditions; future growth potential; competition for mental health and wellness investments iSTRYM may not receive its full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Additional information on the risk factors that could affect MINDCURE can be found under "Risk Factors" in MINDCURE's final prospectus which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to MINDCURE. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and MINDCURE assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.