Mindful Health Solutions Advances Patient Experience with Sohar Health's Verification Solution

New integration delivers highly accurate cost estimates and greater financial clarity to patients while reducing administrative burden for Mindful Health Solutions providers across three states

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohar Health , an eligibility determination and Verification of Benefits (VoB) provider, today announced a new partnership with Mindful Health Solutions , a leading behavioral health group serving patients in California, Texas, and Washington. Mindful Health Solutions has implemented Sohar's Verification product to improve the accuracy and efficiency of its insurance eligibility and patient intake processes.

Mindful Health Solutions logo

Mindful Health Solutions operates at the intersection of cutting-edge psychiatric care and clinical excellence, offering advanced treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Esketamine, and Ketamine Infusion Therapy to patients with complex mental health needs. The organization was founded as a TMS company nearly 15 years ago and has since expanded to include a broad set of interventional psychiatric services designed for patients with treatment-resistant depression and other mental health disorders. Rather than viewing TMS as a last-resort intervention, Mindful Health Solutions leadership believes it should always be considered for eligible patients. This stance is backed by a growing body of clinical evidence and real-world outcomes.

With a presence in three states and a growing patient base, Mindful Health Solutions faced increased urgency to streamline the intake process while maintaining clarity around costs for patients. This challenge was further compounded by the operational complexity of offering multiple services in a single location, particularly in non-metro areas. To address these needs, Mindful Health Solutions turned to Sohar to centralize its eligibility and cost estimation process, automating insurance verification with clinical-grade accuracy to enhance patient trust and reduce revenue cycle friction at intake.

Mindful Health Solutions manages more than 16,000 appointments monthly and needed more precise eligibility insights at the front end of care. Through a direct integration with Sohar's Verification solution, Mindful Health Solutions now has claims-informed eligibility insights embedded directly into its existing systems, which achieved an average automation rate of 94.17% with responses returned in seconds. This speed and accuracy enable its teams to deliver faster answers, clearer cost estimates, and a more seamless intake experience.

"Legacy EHR integrations often fall short when it comes to payer-specific eligibility logic," said Justin Hake, VP of Operations at Mindful Health Solutions. "Sohar was able to wrap around our tech stack without forcing major changes. That flexibility, combined with the accuracy of the data, has helped us scale our operations while staying focused on patient care. Sohar's solution supports our model of modern, scalable behavioral care."

Before partnering with Sohar, Mindful Health Solutions leveraged other third-party tools to support patient intake and eligibility checks. However, they saw an opportunity to improve the consistency and accuracy of key insurance details such as copays, deductibles, and carve-out information, critical elements for efficient front-office operations and smooth claims processing. Sohar collaborated closely with the Mindful Health Solutions team to build a tailored integration, including secure sandbox testing, a three-day pre-check workflow, and daily CSV exports aligned with Mindful Health Solutions' existing intake cadence, resulting in a more streamlined and reliable eligibility process.

"Mindful Health Solutions represents the type of innovation-focused organization we built Sohar to support," said Dr. Ashish Mandavia, CEO and Co-Founder of Sohar Health. "They are navigating complex payer dynamics across multiple states and still putting patients first. We are proud to provide the tools that help them deliver a better experience for everyone involved."

With Sohar, Mindful Health Solutions has reduced its reliance on manual eligibility checks, improved billing transparency, and created a more scalable intake infrastructure. The partnership reflects a broader movement in behavioral health to adopt purpose-built tools that simplify operations without compromising care. It also enables Mindful Health Solutions to operate effectively as an in-network provider, expanding access to patients who may not have the means to pay out of pocket for advanced psychiatric treatment.

To learn more about Sohar Health, visit soharhealth.com .

About Sohar Health

Founded by a physician and an engineer in 2023, Sohar Health is an AI-driven eligibility determination and Verification of Benefits (VoB) provider that's redefining how healthcare organizations navigate the complex world of insurance claims. The team develops specialty-specific APIs to help providers reduce insurance claims denials, improve pricing transparency, and increase access to care for patients across the US. By harnessing the power of technology and uniquely understanding patients' benefits coverage, Sohar Health's eligibility service achieves above 90% accuracy, with around 95% of checks being returned within seconds. Learn more at www.soharhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Mindful Health Solutions

Mindful Health Solutions is one of the nation's leading providers of innovative behavioral health care and is the second-largest administrator of SPRAVATO (esketamine) in the nation. At all times, we remain focused on cutting-edge interventional psychiatric research and treatment protocols such as TMS, SPRAVATO (esketamine), and Ketamine Infusion Therapy for patients struggling with treatment-resistant depression and other psychiatric illnesses. Our experienced clinical team is dedicated to applying groundbreaking therapies supported by positive outcome data, academic rigor, and years of expertise in novel therapeutics. Outpatient clinics are located in California, Texas, and Washington. Learn more via our website .

Sohar Health Media Contact

[email protected]

Mindful Health Solutions Media Contact

Kristina Circelli

[email protected]

SOURCE Sohar Health