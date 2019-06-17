Mindful Tips from Mandy Moore for a Well-Balanced, Lively Summer

Partnering with Nature's Way to celebrate its 50th birthday, Moore shares a passion for paving a better way to wellness. While no single trick or technique guarantees well-rounded health, it's really about establishing habits that work best for you and your lifestyle. Your routine may often change daily depending where you are on your wellness journey, but Moore shares thoughtful considerations to always keep in mind:

Start from Within. It's important to understand the connection between your mind and body.



"I recognize it takes time, trust and baby steps, but the outcome is incredibly rewarding," Moore said. "I'm a strong believer in the power of therapy and find my most important work is done during the moments when I feel like I'm operating at 100 percent."



She also recommends downloading a meditation app, calling a friend or writing in a journal to help balance a hectic summer schedule.



Seek New Ways to Nourish Your Body. Wellness goes beyond simply what you put on your plate. Listening to your body can help you go the extra mile, especially when you're traveling, which is why Moore takes Alive! Women's Energy from Nature's Way, packed with 16 different health-benefiting vitamins and minerals.



Drinking water-based beverages is a big piece of her wellness routine, as well. She loves relaxing with tea sourced from around the globe and drinking water with liquid chlorophyll for an internal refresher.



Breathe in the Sights, Scents and Sounds of Nature. In today's fast-paced world, it's important to take time to breathe; to take in nature's true beauty. Watch a sunset, walk through a park or get away from the city lights so you can really see the stars shine. Be more proactive this summer and immerse yourself in environments that truly allow you to feel renewed.



Moore loves to go hiking and walks her dogs, Jackson and Joni, each day.



"There's something that's innately healing about feeling connected to the ground – feeling grounded, literally, to the world around you," Moore said.



Unplug to Recharge. Even if your schedule constantly keeps you on the go, it's important for your mental health and well-being to take time to unplug and find different ways to clear your mind.

"Take moments to step away from the computer, tablet or phone – put it in the other room, let it charge and do something else constructive for your brain," Moore said. "Pick up a book, put on an album, call a friend, light a candle and decompress. I'm a big proponent of smell; sense therapy is really helpful for me. One of the first things I do when I get home is light a candle."

For more ways to take care of your body and mind this summer, visit 50.naturesway.com.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

