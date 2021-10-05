Mindglobal Reveals 8% Increase in Employee Data Consumption and Ongoing Need for Cost Reduction Efforts by Large Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindglobal, a leader in telecom and IT expense management, has conducted a retrospective analysis of its clients' cellular data usage, comparing trends from Q2 2020 through Q2 2021. Aggregate across Mindglobal's Fortune 500 clients, we have seen an 8% increase in data-consumption against pre-Covid norms, from an average of 2.9 GB in Q1 2020 to 3.1 GB as of Q2 2021.

The Future Workforce Report from Upwork demonstrated that 26.7% of Americans will be continuing to work 100% remotely through the end of 2021, and 80%1 of U.S. workers saying that they would turn down a job offer if it does not allow for a flexible work environment. Kevin Whitehurst, President and Co-Founder of Mindglobal believes, "IT and HR leaders should be planning for some element of work-from-home to retain and attract talent. However, the balancing act between culture, cost, visibility, and information security must be considered for the long-term viability of any remote program."

Even with the average cost-per-device decreasing due to ongoing efforts to manage inventory, optimize monthly expenses, and real-time analysis and visibility, clients naturally wonder what other trends they should be prepared to embrace or brace for in the future.

Steady line count for most industries, with an uptick in additional mobile devices in construction.

Quarterly fluctuation in data usage are now trending toward additional consumption in professional and retail industries.

As a final take-away, Mindglobal recognizes the importance of active, real-time monitoring of data plans, inventory, and overall utilization of the telecom resources companies provide to their employees. Understanding the break-even analysis points with the use of regressive analysis and predictive modeling is the cornerstone of the optimization that only Mindglobal is able to provide to our clients.

