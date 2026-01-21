Mindgruve Accelerates European Growth with Acquisition of Ameo

The combined entity will help U.S. brands scale retail media and commerce sales in Germany, Europe's largest Amazon market.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , a modern media, commerce, and data technology company, today announced the acquisition of Ameo , a Hamburg-based commerce agency recognized as one of Europe's longest-standing Amazon advertising and analytics providers. The acquisition expands Mindgruve's European footprint and enhances its ability to help U.S. brands scale retail media performance across international markets.

Founded more than a decade ago, Ameo is an early pioneer of Amazon-focused services in Germany and today delivers some of Europe's most advanced retail media and ad tech capabilities. The agency serves enterprise brands across major European markets, including Germany and the U.K., helping global brands compete effectively in complex marketplaces.

"We're seeing a growing number of U.S. brands look to Germany as the gateway to European commerce—it's the region's largest market and the second-largest Amazon market globally, which also makes it one of the most complex to navigate," said Chad Robley , CEO of Mindgruve. "To meet that demand, Ameo's team will bring deep local and regional expertise with boots on the ground. Together, we're establishing a scalable European platform that helps U.S. and global brands expand and perform more consistently across the region."

Additionally, Ameo has strong expertise in Amazon Marketing Cloud, advanced analytics, and retail media optimization—capabilities that further strengthen Mindgruve's predictive marketing and business intelligence platform called Sightline. Together, the combined organization is positioned to deliver stronger media performance and marketing insights, along with transparent measurement and improved cross-market standardization for enterprise clients.

"What stood out to us about Mindgruve was the strength of its analytics and technology—capabilities that are difficult to find at scale in the German market," said Sönke Hansen , founder of Ameo, who will serve as Mindgruve's SVP Commerce, Europe. "Mindgruve brings an advanced measurement and agentic commerce approach that complements our Amazon and retail media expertise, and together we can offer European brands—and U.S. brands entering Europe—a level of transparency, automation, and performance intelligence that simply hasn't existed here before."

The acquisition follows rapid growth in the U.S. and LATAM for Mindgruve, including the recent hire of former Amazon executive Spencer Lian-Thornton , reflecting the company's continued investment in its retail media and commerce offering. To learn more about Mindgruve's commerce, retail media, and analytics offerings, visit www.mindgruve.com .

Makanta acted as the financial and strategic advisor to Ameo in connection with the transaction.

