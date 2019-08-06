Mindgruve Selected to Lead Global SEO and Analytics for Skullcandy

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , one of the fastest growing modern marketing agencies in the U.S., has been selected to lead SEO and website analytics for Skullcandy. Founded in 2003, Skullcandy has revolutionized the audio industry by introducing wired and wireless headphones, earbuds, and speakers with unmistakable design and exceptional performance. Mindgruve will lead Skullcandy's global website analytics and SEO efforts to increase discoverability and optimize website performance.

"Skullcandy is constantly innovating and evolving our products, our brand, and our approach to digital commerce," said Mark Hopkins, CIO at Skullcandy. "We needed a partner that understood our audience and who took a fresh, flexible, and like-minded approach to data and analytics. With Mindgruve's partnership we look forward to streamlining our online presence and creating a customer journey that sets our brand apart from our competition."

Mindgruve's SEO team will optimize Skullcandy's website to improve visibility in organic search, increase traffic and drive sales. Mindgruve's analytics team will install heat maps, improve website tagging and analyze all media metrics, to provide key insights and strategic recommendations for a streamlined customer journey.

"Skullcandy is an iconic global brand that's leading the way in audio technology and shaping culture," said Chad Robley, co-founder and CEO of Mindgruve. "This is a great opportunity for Mindgruve to share valuable insights and recommendations to enhance the customer journey, increase visibility and grow online sales."

About Mindgruve

We are a global, independent marketing agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers from around the world driven by one common purpose — create groundbreaking work that helps brands drive business growth. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ .

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mindgruve

Twitter: @mindgruve

Instagram: @mindgruve

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindgruve/

About Skullcandy®

Founded at the center of music and board sports, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. The company lives by the mantra: "We don't want you to just listen to music. We want you to feel it." Skullcandy drives innovation in audio experiences from groundbreaking technology in its headphones to once in a lifetime music events featuring emerging artists that inspire and move its culture forward. Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally with international offices in Tokyo, Zurich, London, Shenzhen and Vancouver, as well as through partners in some of the most important cultural hubs in the world.

https://www.skullcandy.com/ | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

SOURCE Mindgruve

Related Links

https://mindgruve.com/

