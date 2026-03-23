PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindmatrix (mindmatrix.net), the pioneer of the industry's only unified Channel Operating System, has been honored with the AI Pioneer Award by Baptie & Company at Partner TechX 2026 (#PTX2026). The award recognizes the company's continuous dedication to driving significant AI innovation within the channel and partnership ecosystem through its flagship software, Mindmatrix BridgeAI.

Mindmatrix BridgeAI Wins 2026 "AI Pioneer Award" for Unified PRM and Partner Marketing at PartnerTechX

During the PartnerTechX event, Mindmatrix demonstrated how its platform is actively redefining the partner ecosystem. Everything Mindmatrix builds is centered on a powerful, AI-powered, four-pillar framework designed to elevate modern sales ecosystems:

Partner Relationship Management (PRM) [Think • Build • Operate]: BridgeAI by Mindmatrix moves beyond static databases with automated onboarding and multi-tier lead management. Powered by intelligent agents that enhance productivity for partners and internal teams, it provides AI-driven partner insights and real-time pipeline visibility without the manual chase. Partner Marketing (TCMA) [To • Through • With • For]: Mindmatrix bridges the "Content Gap" by making assets instantly usable through automated social selling and co-branded video. With powerful generative AI capabilities, users can transform a single piece of corporate content into thousands of personalized partner campaigns instantly. This also features Byte-size Learning, offering TikTok-style enablement built for the future of partner training. The Marketplace [Discover • Configure • Procure]: BridgeAI provides a self-service storefront where partners can seamlessly bundle vendor technology with their own services. Intelligent matchmaking leverages AI to deliver cross-sell and up-sell suggestions during the quoting process to maximize overall Deal Value. Ecosystem Orchestration [Connect • Enable • Orchestrate]: Mindmatrix BridgeAI unifies all partner types, including Referral, Reseller, Software, Technology and Alliance partners, into a single, cohesive revenue engine. Ecosystem Intelligence uses AI to identify influence revenue and suggest strategic partner teaming to win complex enterprise accounts.

This prestigious award represents a major milestone in a 28-year journey for Mindmatrix. Always ahead of the curve, Mindmatrix has successfully evolved since its founding during the dot-com era. Two years ago, the company officially shifted its focus from "DOT-COM to "DOT-AI."

"The opportunity before us today is ten times bigger than anything we have seen in the past," said Harbinder Khera, CEO of Mindmatrix. "Winning the AI Pioneer Award is an incredible honor and a testament to our team's hard work, but we are just getting started. We are taking on a massive new challenge to make a global impact. In the coming months, we are preparing for a major AI-driven launch that will combine nearly three decades of experience with cutting-edge technology. The ultimate goal is to elevate partner marketing, partner enablement, and CAM/PAM enablement to an entirely new level by focusing on what matters most: the undeniable value of human relationships."

About Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix is an AI-native Partner Operating System that consolidates PRM, Through-Channel Marketing (TCMA), Channel Sales Enablement, and Partner Ecosystem Orchestration into a single, high-performance partner technology solution. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Mindmatrix serves enterprise, midmarket, and early stage partner organizations across 25+ countries, consistently recognized as an IDC PRM Leader and a Forrester Wave Leader in Partner Marketing.

The Mindmatrix platform provides a unified "pane of glass" for the entire partner lifecycle, including automated onboarding, deal registration, co-selling, and MDF management, along with many other solutions needed to manage your partnerships. Unlike fragmented legacy systems, Mindmatrix utilizes a single code base to eliminate administrative debt and manual synching processes.

The platform's core differentiator is BridgeAI™, an embedded agentic architecture that powers hyper-personalized partner journeys, automated profiling, and "next-best-action" workflows. This intelligence layer drives 40-70% gains in marketing execution and activates partners 30-60% faster. By integrating bi-directionally with Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics, Mindmatrix ensures seamless data continuity while offering the flexibility of an unlimited user and partner model. Organizations choose Mindmatrix to transform their indirect channels from static portals into predictable, high-adoption partner revenue growth engines.

SOURCE Mindmatrix