Mindr Names Vinayak Manchanda as Chief Growth Officer to Drive Product and Market Expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindr, the leading provider of substance detection, monitoring and safety technology, products and services, today announced Vinayak Manchanda has been named Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Vinayak will lead and accelerate Mindr's vision for growth and expansion into new markets.

Vinayak Manchanda, Chief Growth Officer at Mindr

"I'm thrilled to welcome Vinayak to Mindr," said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO of Mindr. "Over the course of his career, he has demonstrated a clear track record of building business and driving growth across a range industries in both B2B and B2C. His multifaceted experience and dynamic approach will be instrumental in maximizing our core strengths and scale in alcohol impairment solutions and the regulated space to expand into THC impairment and broader safety and detection markets.

Vinayak brings more than 20 years of experience in business development and strategic growth management. Before joining Mindr, Vinayak held key leadership positions at technology-based eCommerce and Marketplace businesses. Most recently, Vinayak drove commercial growth as the General Manager of the largest home services business line at Angi. His prior accomplishments include scaling TripAdvisor as the General Manager of Hospitality Solutions and driving eCommerce growth from $300M to $1B as the Global Head of Marketing for Wayfair's B2B arm.

Vinayak spent years at McKinsey & Company, where he led strategic transformations for more than 20 global technology-based clients. He began his professional journey at GE, where he built his foundation in commercial excellence and operational effectiveness as part of their renowned Leadership Program. Vinayak holds an MBA from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business and a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin.

With deep roots in substance detection and monitoring combined with cutting-edge technology innovation, Mindr will play a key role in redefining the market and introducing solutions to address growing customer needs and a rapidly changing landscape.

Mindr's unique portfolio of market-leading brands features comprehensive alcohol and impairment solutions that serve people throughout the DUI process including: Intoxalock, the #1 ignition interlock device in the U.S. with the largest service center network of any provider, and Breathe Easy, high risk, low-cost SR-22 insurance. In addition, Mindr recently piloted Keepr, a personal pocket-sized breathalyzer paired with an accountability app, and acquired ElectraTect and its advanced THC detection technology, further expanding its offering and strengthening its capabilities.

About Mindr

Mindr is the leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety technology, providing innovative and reliable products and services that keep people safe by enabling responsible choices. Dedicated to public safety for more than 35 years, we are a trusted partner to consumers, state authorities and employers. Our portfolio of market-leading brands features comprehensive alcohol and impairment solutions that help customers throughout the DUI process including: Intoxalock, the #1 ignition interlock device in the U.S. with the largest service center network of any provider, and Breathe Easy, high risk, low-cost SR-22 insurance. Our portfolio also includes Keepr, a personal pocket-sized breathalyzer that pairs with an accountability app, empowering people to make smart decisions. We are driven by a commitment to delivering exceptional service and advanced technology, that makes positive change. Mindr is a portfolio company of L. Catterton and named Best Place to Work for Working Parents in 2022, 2023 and 2024. For more information visit www.mindrco.com.

