Mindray Introduces TE Air e5M Wireless Handheld Ultrasound to Revolutionize Whole-Body Scanning

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a leading global developer of healthcare technologies and solutions specializing in patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound, continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its cutting-edge, whole-body wireless scanning system, the TE Air e5M Ultrasound Machine. Joining the popular TE Air Wireless Handheld Ultrasound portfolio, the TE Air e5M aims to deliver unmatched versatility and efficiency, catering to diverse medical needs at an accessible price point. This system reinforces Mindray's commitment to affordability, by offering pioneering technology with no subscriptions or hidden fees. The TE Air e5M delivers everything clinicians need up front, ensuring best-in-class total cost of ownership so healthcare professionals can focus on what matters most — patient care.

The TE Air e5M aims to deliver unmatched versatility and efficiency, catering to diverse medical needs at an accessible price point. Clinicians can now conveniently purchase the TE Air e5M and the TE Air i3P through Mindray North America's new online store.

This next-generation whole-body scanning solution meets the evolving needs of healthcare professionals in primary care, acute care, remote medicine, and educational settings. With 22 distinct types of examinations and up to 120 minutes of battery life, the TE Air e5M combines ergonomic design with true wireless technology in a lightweight, user-friendly solution - ensuring ease-of-use and diagnostic precision in numerous clinical environments.

"The TE Air-Series of wireless handheld ultrasound systems ushers in a new era of ultrasound technology, setting a new standard in the industry," said Maher Elhihi, Vice President, Marketing Imaging & Corporate Communications at Mindray North America. "Our relentless commitment to innovation empowers healthcare professionals to deliver the highest quality of care with exceptional diagnostic confidence, mobility without compromise, and efficiency that drives real-world value. The TE Air e5M is a testament to this continuous dedication, combining cutting-edge performance, ease-of-use, and cost-effectiveness, making advanced ultrasound technology accessible to clinicians everywhere."

The TE Air-Series commands a powerful return on investment by offering the industry's best investment protection and total cost of ownership with a standard three-year warranty and no additional fees. Clinicians can now conveniently purchase the TE Air e5M and the TE Air i3P through Mindray North America's new online store, designed to simplify and streamline the buying process. Through groundbreaking solutions like the TE Air e5M, Mindray continues to drive its mission forward, advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible.

