Mindray Unveils a Breakthrough in Ultra Premium Ultrasound at RSNA 2025: The Resona A20

Revolutionizing radiology with cutting-edge imaging, smart automation, and effortless control — the Resona A20 is built to elevate diagnostic confidence like never before.

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global leader in healthcare technologies and solutions specializing in patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound, today unveiled the Resona A20 Ultrasound System, its most advanced radiology solution to date. Debuting at RSNA 2025, the ultra premium Resona A20 redefines the boundaries of diagnostic imaging — delivering unparalleled clarity, intelligent automation, and workflow-enhancing tools that empower sonographers and elevate clinical confidence. This milestone marks a bold step forward in Mindray's commitment to transform medical imaging and deliver unprecedented value to radiology departments.

The new standard of ultrasound is here! Mindray's Resona A20 Ultrasound System redefines what a premium ultrasound machine should be. It's ultra precise, ultra smart, and ultra easy, delivering unparalleled diagnostic imaging clarity, intelligent automation, and workflow-enhancing tools that empower sonographers and elevate clinical confidence. The ultra-premium Resona A20 redefines the boundaries of diagnostic imaging.

The Resona A20 relies on three core pillars of excellence:

Ultra Precise - Advanced imaging capabilities that deliver exceptional clarity for confident diagnostic decision-making

Ultra Easy - Intuitive design that enables fast image acquisition with minimal complexity

Ultra Smart – Intelligent tools that streamline workflows and adapt to changing clinical demands

"At Mindray, innovation isn't just a goal, it's our promise to the radiology community," said Maher Elhihi, Vice President of Imaging Marketing and Corporate Communications at Mindray North America. "The Resona A20 is the embodiment of that promise and a clear statement that Mindray is doubling down in diagnostic imaging — investing in technology, design, and intelligence that redefine what's possible in diagnostic imaging. It delivers power through simplicity, elegance through intelligence, and performance that truly elevates the standard of care."

Powered by Mindray's groundbreaking Acoustic Intelligence Technology™ platform, the Resona A20 delivers precision, power, and simplicity in one ultra premium system. Developed in close collaboration with clinical experts, it addresses today's most pressing Radiology challenges – from managing rising patient volumes and reducing exam times to achieving sharper images for more confident diagnoses. Ultra precise, effortlessly powerful, and intuitively smart, the Resona A20 brings together intelligent automation, seamless workflows, and configurable tools designed to help care teams work more efficiently and make faster, better-informed decisions.

The Resona A20 is backed by Mindray's industry-leading five-year warranty and Living Technology™ promise, ensuring customers remain at the cutting-edge of imaging performance throughout the product's lifecycle. With this launch, Mindray solidifies its position as a trailblazer in medical imaging, delivering high-impact solutions that empower healthcare providers and elevate patient care.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities worldwide. At Mindray, we rise up to meet the highest standards possible because we believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. As a result, we have been advancing medical technologies for more than 30 years providing robust, best-in-class solutions that are focused on our customers and designed to address their biggest pain points. Mindray offers innovative, leading-edge, accessible patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future. For more information, please visit https://www.mindray.com/na.

SOURCE Mindray North America