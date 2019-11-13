Mindray North America Brings Innovative Ultrasound Technologies to Cincinnati Children's Hospital

"Today's healthcare environment, more so than ever before, requires clinicians to be incredibly scrupulous when evaluating new vendor relationships," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. "Each day, the teams at Cincinnati Children's have a responsibility to provide industry-leading care to children and their families, and, as their partner, we have the responsibility to provide excellence in service, development and innovation to support their mission. We believe in collaborations that shape progressive outcomes and contribute to our vision of better healthcare for all, and I am extremely pleased to be partnering with an organization that is so similarly aligned."

Mindray's Resona 7 Ultrasound System with second-generation Ultra-Wideband Non-Linear (UWN+) Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) imaging uses both harmonic and fundamental signals to improve contrast and temporal resolution during CEUS studies. Enabled by ZONE Sonography Technology+ (ZST+), the system's Advanced Acoustic Acquisition™ uses large zones to acquire 90 percent more echo data, at speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional systems, which enables fast frame rates that can improve scanning efficiencies with the most restless pediatric patients. From skin line to deepest depth, Dynamic Pixel Focusing™ creates a perfectly focused image every pixel, every frame, every time, while HD Scope analyzes the received channel data to improve spatial and contrast resolution for various tissue types, especially the smallest of lesions.

"Their efforts to understand our ultrasound needs, interests, and desired future directions made all the difference in our decision to partner with Mindray," said Brian D. Coley, MD, Radiologist-in-Chief at Cincinnati Children's. "The advancements they have made in pediatric imaging are groundbreaking and will allow us to further our mission of improving child health and transforming the delivery of care, and their five-year warranty and investment protection will ensure me, my team, and our patients are at the forefront of ultrasound technology today and in the future."

Ultrasound is the imaging modality of choice for safe diagnosis and treatment in pediatric radiology. A clear image with consistent, rapid frame rates is crucial when diagnosing the youngest of patients. The Resona 7 Ultrasound System with ZST+ and newly designed pediatric transducers provides the ideal platform for pediatric imaging.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

