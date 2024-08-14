Mindray Launches New Nerve Block Educational Series for Regional Anesthesia in Partnership with Dr. Richard Teames

Mindray debuts new educational series, The Block Show with Dr. Teames, focused on nerve blocks using POCUS. Post this

The TE X Ultrasound System continues to redefine the limits of POCUS by further expanding its clinical use scenarios. Initially aimed at the Emergency Medicine (EM) and Critical Care markets, the TE X has made significant strides in the Anesthesia market. In response to this growing demand, Mindray has recently introduced a new version of its TE X Ultrasound System, the TE X Flex Procedural Edition. This innovative flexible solution is designed to address the diverse and evolving needs in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia while offering anesthesiologists a powerful tool for performing nerve blocks and providing real-time guidance for vascular access, ultimately improving patient safety and outcomes.

"The TE-Series, particularly the TE X, has truly taken the POCUS community by storm," said Jim Berry, Senior Marketing Manager for Point of Care Ultrasound at Mindray North America. "It is opening new doors, enabling novice users to quickly become proficient with imaging and AI tools, thereby enhancing both the quality and efficiency of patient care."

The educational partnership underscores Dr. Teames' and Mindray's mutual commitment to providing clinicians with resources that elevate patient care and complement their clinical workflow. With over 20 years of experience in trauma and critical care environments, Dr. Teames has cultivated exceptional regional skills and ultrasound techniques in multiple nerve block modalities. He received anesthesia training as a resident at Memorial Hermann Healthcare System, one of the busiest level one trauma centers in the United States, serves as an anesthesiologist in the United States Army Reserve, and has held several other prestigious positions, including his current one as Director of Regional Anesthesia and National Clinical Director of Regional Anesthesia. Throughout his career, he has been enthusiastic about educating others about clinical anesthesia.

"The Block Show with Dr. Teames" is now available for viewing. The training videos can be accessed here: https://www.mindray.com/na/campaign/block-show/.

