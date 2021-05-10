Mindshare Named Campaign Global Network of the Year

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindshare, the media agency network that is part of WPP, has been named Global Network of the Year by leading business media brand Campaign.

The Global Network of the Year Award is specifically intended to award one global network, regardless of sector - across all areas of advertising, whose achievements are seen as world class.

Mindshare was recognised for its outstanding performance in new business as well as creative excellence and for 'taking inclusion to another level, supporting not only their colleagues but also the industry.'

Highlights included:

Being the first media agency to launch LGBTQ and Black Community private marketplaces in the US as part of an 'Inclusion PMP' series dedicated to funding the journalism and voices of marginalized communities.

Transforming its NeuroLab (launched by the agency in 2019) from an in-person offering to virtual in the pandemic, marrying empathy in understanding people and the accuracy of media targeting – helping to optimise emotional impact of campaigns across different channels and clients.

Rapid deployment of data led COVID learnings from East to West, helping clients understand consumer and government reactions to COVID and lockdown. Built upon by the Mindshare's New Normal Tracker – an ongoing study covering 10 global markets, China , US, Germany , UK, Mexico , India , Singapore , France , Spain and Italy , that followed the impact on these societies as their countries transitioned from lockdown, to release, to reassess.

– an ongoing study covering 10 global markets, , US, , UK, , , , , and , that followed the impact on these societies as their countries transitioned from lockdown, to release, to reassess. Strong New Business performance, winning and retaining $1.2bn in billings in 2020

Adam Gerhart, Global CEO at Mindshare, said: "Consumers now demand that the brands they buy not only deliver value but also align with their values. This award is testament to that shift and the amazing work that Mindshare does around the world. Marrying empathy in understanding people with the accuracy of media targeting allows us to use truly use media with the intention of not only making the world a better place for everyone, but also growing our clients' brands at the same time."

Mindshare's win follows numerous other accolades for the agency around the world, including:

Reigning Cannes Lions Media Network of the Year

MMA Global Mobile Agency of the Year for the 4th consecutive year

WARC # 1 Media Agency Network

Campaign US Media Agency of the Year

MediaPost Media Agency of the Year for second consecutive year

Festival of Media APAC Network of the Year for 5th consecutive year

