Mindtickle Celebrates Three Years on Deloitte Tech Fast 500 List for Growth, Recognized for Innovation and Culture
Awards for Category Leadership From Sales Enablement Associations, Industry Analysts and Research Firms Highlight Sales Readiness Momentum
Dec 07, 2021, 09:32 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle, the leader in sales readiness technology, today announced recognition for product innovation, company culture and company growth as revenue leaders embrace sales readiness strategies. Since announcing a $100M Series E round in August, Mindtickle has received a number of accolades and awards for business excellence and its industry-leading Sales Readiness platform, including Leader rankings in four G2 categories and ranking in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. Mindtickle also rolled out a new website that focuses on the value of sales readiness to revenue organizations.
Mindtickle's accolades from the last couple of months include:
- Ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list for the third consecutive year. This list provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. This year, Mindtickle took the No. 199 spot on the list.
- Named winner of the 14th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards in the "Office of Sales" category. Won with Mindtickle customer Thomson Reuters, this award recognizes the organization and technology that best exemplifies leadership in the application or technologies that support the sales organization.
- Named a Leader in four categories of G2's Sales Acceleration software category in their Winter 2021 reports, including Conversation Intelligence software, Sales Training and Onboarding software, Sales Performance Management software and Sales Coaching software. In addition, Mindtickle was ranked No. 1 in G2's Best Enterprise Software Products for the second consecutive year.
- Positioned as leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2021. Aragon's report highlights the strong growth of the sales coaching and learning market and identifies the top providers — like Mindtickle — whose platforms are enabling greater success in digital selling.
- Named winner of Sales Enablement Collective's "Platform of the Year 2021: Sales Training and Onboarding." The Sales Enablement Collective is a community dedicated to uniting revenue leaders and striving towards the shared goal of consistent and predictable revenue growth.
- Ranked by Great Place to Work® Institute among India's Best Workplaces™. For this award, 263 companies were evaluated for the quality of the employee experience as well as the quality of the organization's people practices across the employee life cycle.
"We're incredibly honored to be recognized for our business and technology. We're happy that the market recognizes the value that our platform has generated for customers, and the positive work culture that helps us deliver meaningful innovations and provide world-class support," said Krishna Depura, co-founder and CEO of Mindtickle. "We expect demand for our Sales Readiness Platform to gain even more momentum in 2022 and beyond, as businesses increasingly look to Mindtickle as a key driver for increased sales productivity and revenue attainment."
While Mindtickle's industry accolades this year underscore its leadership in the market, its website — highlighting a new look and an increased focus on sales readiness for key personas and use cases across revenue organizations — reflects the growth and importance of sales readiness as a go-to solution for revenue leaders Visitors can easily navigate the site to learn about the importance of readiness and how the Mindtickle Sales Readiness Platform drives better business outcomes. Take a look at www.mindtickle.com.
About Mindtickle
Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness platform, helping revenue leaders at world-class companies like Johnson & Johnson, Splunk and Wipro be ready to grow revenue by increasing knowledge, understanding ideal sales behaviors and adapting to change. Dozens of Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies use Mindtickle to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #1 enterprise software product and #5 sales software product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.
