MindTickle Claims Leader Ranking In Four G2 Sales Acceleration Software Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle , the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced it has secured leadership positions in four categories of Sales Acceleration Software. Fueled by reviews and ratings from real users on G2, the company earned "Leader" status in Sales Training and Onboarding Software, Sales Enablement Software, Sales Coaching Software, and Sales Performance Management Software categories. Altogether, the G2 Grid rankings demonstrate both MindTickle's position as the preeminent vendor of Sales Readiness solutions and its impressive reputation among users.

"MindTickle's leadership ranking on G2 is a reflection of the adoption, usage as well as the value that our customers are receiving," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle. "We're always striving to ensure our platform is meeting and exceeding the needs of users. The overwhelming number of five-star reviews and our resulting favorable placement on the G2 Grids is a compelling recognition from customers. The voice of our users powers MindTickle's drive to innovate and we are grateful to partner with the world's most customer- and employee-centric companies to advance sales readiness."

In the G2 Grids, MindTickle outranked its competitors as the Highest Rated solution across all segments based on user satisfaction in three of the four categories — Sales Enablement Software, Sales Training and Onboarding Software, and Sales Performance Management Software. For the Enterprise Company segment, MindTickle was the Highest Rated across all four categories -- Sales Coaching Software, Sales Enablement Software, Sales Training and Onboarding Software and Sales Performance Management Software.

"These awards are a reflection of not only the achievements of our customers but also the unwavering diligence of the teams supporting those customers," said Nishant Mungali, chief product officer at MindTickle. "Our continued success is predicated on the success and happiness of our customers, so we do everything in our power to ensure the highest quality of engagement. This is reflected in world-class customer support and services, as well as engineering and product expertise that is second to none. As the only data-driven sales readiness platform that combines on-demand training, micro-learning sessions, coaching and role-plays to improve skills and put knowledge into action for customer-facing teams, we're redefining what enablement and readiness mean for companies globally."

G2's real-time and unbiased user reviews help companies objectively assess what is best for their business. G2 calculated the user satisfaction score using a proprietary algorithm that factored in users' ratings from review data. As with the satisfaction score, G2 used its proprietary algorithm to measure user ratings on how easy MindTickle is to administer, how well it meets business requirements and more.

Read MindTickle's reviews in the Sales Acceleration Software categories here . For more information about MindTickle, please visit www.MindTickle.com .

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand affinity. Its purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness. With MindTickle, company leaders and sellers can continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Companies across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's innovative capabilities for on-demand, online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification-based learning, coaching and role-play to ensure world-class sales performance. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit them at www.MindTickle.com .

SOURCE MindTickle

Related Links

www.mindtickle.com

