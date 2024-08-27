Mindtickle Named a Leader in Revenue Enablement Platforms by Top Analyst Firm

New Report Recognizes Mindtickle for Full-Featured Platform and Innovation Roadmap

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mindtickle has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Enablement Platforms, Q3 2024. This is the first time Forrester has published an evaluative report on vendors in this category, which author Eric Zines characterizes as a convergence of the Sales Content Management and Sales Readiness categories. Forrester used 32 criteria to evaluate the 12 most significant revenue enablement platforms, ranking Mindtickle the highest possible score in nine criteria, including "efficiency/upside benefits" for sellers and managers/coaches.

According to the Forrester report, "Mindtickle delivers a full-featured platform backed by a strong innovation roadmap," adding that "Mindtickle is best for enterprise-level customers who want an integrated enablement solution from a vendor that values collaboration in their development roadmap and has the ability to transform their sales L&D efforts." Forrester weighs current offerings in its evaluative reports and vendors' vision and direction.

"This recognition as a Leader not only highlights for us our innovation but also our deep commitment to our customers' success," said Krishna Depura, CEO and co-founder of Mindtickle. "We believe that our true impact is measured by the results we help our customers achieve—results that empower them to reach and exceed their revenue goals."

As part of the process, Forrester received direct input from current customers of the participating vendors. According to Forrester, "Reference customers rave about Mindtickle's dedication to customer success and highlight the ease of sharing content…in a tailored, elegant manner that provides insights and feedback on content usage."

The Mindtickle Revenue Enablement Platform helps companies win more and expand fast, keeping teams up to speed with market changes and buyers' needs with training, content management, coaching, call insights, and digital sales rooms. Mindtickle serves the entire revenue organization, powering sales, marketing, customer success, and more.

In the report, Forrester emphasized how revenue enablement platforms leverage AI to make sellers and managers more efficient and effective. Over the past year, Mindtickle has invested significantly in generative AI, enhancing efficiency and customer value with Copilot. Mindtickle's latest Copilot functionality includes interactive AI role-plays, enabling revenue teams to deliver realistic practice scenarios at scale so reps can perfect their pitch before money is on the line.

To learn more about why Forrester Research named Mindtickle a Leader in revenue enablement platforms, read the report here.

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the market-leading revenue enablement platform that combines on-the-job learning and deal execution to drive behavior change and get more revenue per rep. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as the #1 sales onboarding and training product. This year, Mindtickle won a Bronze Stevie Award for Technology Excellence.

