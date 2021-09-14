Mindtickle Expands Sales Readiness Platform with Ideal Rep Profiles, Sales Content Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle , the global leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced two new products and additional capabilities that transform how revenue organizations prepare their teams and enhance individual seller performance. With the delivery of Mindtickle's Fall 2021 release, revenue leaders, frontline managers, and sales enablement teams now have a centralized platform to identify winning behaviors, train and coach customer-facing reps based on those behaviors, and measure their real-world interactions with customers.

The news follows Mindtickle's recent Series E round when the company received an additional $100M in funding at a $1.2B valuation. These product investments, developed organically through feedback from customers, reflect its commitment to have the most complete platform for sales readiness at a time when revenue leaders are realizing that the discipline is one of the most critical levers to pull for growth. CSO Insights reported that 90.7% of enablement teams find their sales force engaged with sales enablement programs. But despite strong engagement and high adoption, Miller Heiman Group reported that only 24.9% of stakeholders thought that enablement delivered core business value. Mindtickle's Sales Readiness approach ensures that companies derive true business value from enablement and coaching by defining performance benchmarks for reps and delivering personalized solutions for each individual.

"With the Fall 2021 release we are delivering on our vision of Sales Readiness by giving revenue leaders, sales enablement and training teams the ability to create long-lasting behavioral change and a continuous state of excellence within the organizations," said Krishna Depura, Mindtickle CEO and co-founder. "Selling has two key parties - the buyer and the seller. For years, sales leaders have made Ideal Customer Profiles (ICP) a core part of their strategy and go-to-market approach to help organize and focus efforts on the right buyers. Now we've given them the ability to set Ideal Rep Profiles (IRP) for their sellers and help trainers as well as frontline managers to replicate winning behaviors throughout the organization."

Following the announcement of Mindtickle's conversation intelligence solution , Call AI, the Fall 2021 release from Mindtickle includes the Readiness Index , a sales performance product, where sales leadership teams can collaborate and set Ideal Rep Profiles (IRP). Mindtickle uses the IRP to calculate reps' readiness scores based on their learning behaviors, quiz scores, and roleplay performances. It then correlates these insights with business metrics directly from Salesforce CRM data. Also included in the release is the new Asset Hub product that gives reps a single view into all training content as well as marketing collateral that can be used with prospects.

"Our significant growth is driven in part due to our enablement program which is focused on nearly all aspects of making sellers more effective and efficient. And Mindtickle is a key partner in that effort," said Ken Blank, Sr. Sales Enablement Programs Lead at Infoblox. "With Mindtickle we can consolidate and centralize content and assets in one place, have a view of the readiness of our reps that is tied to field performance and have established a coaching culture for ongoing success. We're excited to be at the leading edge of driving rep readiness and look forward to driving continued growth with these programs."

"We're driving a culture of continuous excellence and coaching to make our sellers more effective in communicating with our customers and driving better business and customer outcomes," said Bill Mills, Manager, Sales Enablement at Thomson Reuters. "With Mindtickle we've adopted an integrated and engaging approach that takes into account the specific needs of each seller to help them build the knowledge, skills and behaviors on an ongoing basis for success in the field."

With the Fall 2021 release from Mindtickle, Revenue leaders and enablement teams can deliver end-to-end field readiness by:

Setting the Ideal Rep Profile (IRP) and winning behaviors that all reps should have in order to be successful. The new product Readiness Index helps sales leaders record their IRP in the Mindtickle platform and track gaps in reps and teams on an ongoing basis. It also correlates skill development with business outcomes from Salesforce CRM like quota achievement, win rates, sales cycle, and more.

Launching programs based on best-practice templates and engaging sales reps with new gamification features like Live Challenges during instructor-led sessions and Team Challenges during sales meetings and kickoffs.

Ensuring that their salespeople can access, learn, and share content that's aligned with the readiness approach and proven to help them win deals. With Mindtickle's new Asset Hub, reps always have the right content to share with prospects, get updates from SMEs in easy-to-consume microlearning formats, and respond to objections quickly and confidently.

Using role-based dashboards in Mindtickle for CROs, enablement, and frontline managers to make quick decisions and act on readiness gaps.

For more information on Sales Readiness, visit Mindtickle.com or register for the next live demo of Mindtickle on Sept. 28 at 8:30am PT here .

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness platform, helping revenue leaders at world-class companies like Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, and Wipro be ready to grow revenue by increasing knowledge, understanding ideal sales behaviors, and adapting to change. Dozens of Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies use Mindtickle to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance, and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts, and is ranked by G2 as both the #1 enterprise software product and #5 sales software product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.

