MindTickle Expands Support for Sales Enablement to Accelerate Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle, the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced a new comprehensive global services program and expanded offerings from our partner ecosystem to help customers quickly ramp up their sales enablement and readiness programs while supporting their ongoing enablement initiatives. Customers can now leverage MindTickle's expertise and resources to launch new programs or specific initiatives like remote sales skills and training or virtual enablement events like a sales kickoff (SKO). In addition, MindTickle is expanding partnerships with leading providers of sales training and methodology to deliver award-winning content that works in tandem with MindTickle's personalized learning path progression, to provide Sales and other customer-facing teams with the content and tools to improve the skills needed to close deals faster and meet ever-growing revenue goals.

To address the significant and growing need created by legacy solution vendors and approaches, MindTickle has invested in providing the most extensive services and support offerings of any B2B SaaS company in its space. In addition to Customer Success, Technical Support and Education Services, MindTickle has expanded other high-value offerings including:

Content as a Service: MindTickle's Content as a Service team is designed to turn your enablement objectives and concepts into high-impact enablement programs and content that align with your brand guidelines. The accelerated content development process leverages templates and best practices built from industry expertise and by working with some of the world's most recognizable brands for programs that engage reps and produce tangible business results.

Managed Services: Allows customers to focus on enablement strategy and key objectives, while MindTickle administers your platform. MindTickle will set up and maintain user roles and permissions, invitation and reminders, and even entire enablement programs including analytics and dashboard configuration. MindTickle will also migrate existing content to MindTickle from a variety of sources.

Professional Services: MindTickle's Professional Services Consultants advise customers on how MindTickle's microlearning, skills development, assessments and coaching can be designed and sequenced to deliver rich readiness experiences and target enablement outcomes. MindTickle Professional Services Consultants draw from their experience and best practices across customers of various sizes and industries to guide your enablement strategy, business case development, program planning, change management, and implement the platform to scale with your growth trajectory.

Tech Solutions: Working with your technical and IT teams, MindTickle Tech Solutions Architects integrate MindTickle into customers' existing technology stacks and develop dashboards to give stakeholders visibility into key metrics such as proficiency, time to productivity and progress in sales capability.

"MindTickle has designed and organized its Global Services team to realize our customer's target business outcomes with engaging content, innovative solutions and insightful advice from strategy to execution," said Jessica Ma, VP of Customer Success at MindTickle. "Customers can take advantage of MindTickle's vast expertise, best practices, and expert consultants to produce world-class readiness and enablement programs, including virtual or remote workforce related programs for Sales and other customer-facing teams. We look forward to helping our existing and new customers launch new programs, revitalize existing ones and continue to support their needs whatever those might be."

MindTickle has partnered with Sandler Training to build on MindTickle's Content Services offering and help organizations jump-start their learning and training experience. MindTickle customers have free access to three Sandler learning modules for three months. The package includes the introduction to the Sandler Training System, Up-Front Contracts and Prospecting which is particularly important for digital selling environments where prospecting and first contact principles are more important than ever. When combined with MindTickle's learning path progression, sales reps will have personalized, ongoing reinforcement of requisite knowledge, role-play with structured coaching to enable reps to learn the framework, and drive the prospecting behavior needed to win.

"With MindTickle, we are providing organizations with award-winning expertise, training and methodology in one seamless platform with ongoing learning, skills development and coaching that is accessible anytime and anywhere," said David Mattson, CEO and president of Sandler Training. "As we enter a new era of digital-first selling and engaging with prospects and customers, it's imperative that we leverage the best digital enablement and readiness solutions to help our teams develop the knowledge and skills needed to drive revenue."

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand value for dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, and hundreds of the world's most recognized companies across technology, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and service sectors. With purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness, MindTickle enables company leaders and sellers to continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. MindTickle has been recognized by leading industry analyst and research firms and has been ranked on G2's Best Software 2020 lists as the #1 Enterprise Software Product and the 5th ranked software product for sales. For more information visit www.MindTickle.com or find us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

