MindTickle Partners with Halifax Consulting To Address UK and EMEA Demand for Sales Enablement and Readiness

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle, the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced a partnership with Halifax Consulting , a Paris-based Consulting & Training company focused on improving sales performance. With this partnership, EMEA customers now have a unified Sales Readiness platform that not only leverages Halifax's content and training methodology but also completes a fully virtual or blended learning experience with MindTickle's Sales Readiness platform for online training, skills development and virtual role play, microlearning, ongoing reinforcement and coaching. In addition, the partnership extends MindTickle's ability with cultural and language support to serve European enterprises looking to enhance the readiness of their customer-facing teams.

"The blended learning approach with Halifax on MindTickle provides a systematic approach to learning, skills development and coaching while also allowing our people to be autonomous and flexible so they can take ownership of their own development with the guidance of Halifax experts," said Jennifer Marien, HR Manager at Deloitte. "Collective workshops and virtual classes allow people to share their experiences and reinforces team cohesion. The role play and scenario-based practice and personalized feedback are very much appreciated by our learners. Overall, it delivers a truly enriching experience that fulfills our current needs and adapts perfectly to the current climate."

Halifax offers a range of consulting and training services that drive the transformation of their client sales organizations. Historically, the company has worked with multiple vendors to deliver various components of online sales training for its clients. With this partnership, Halifax can now offer a unified user experience using MindTickle's comprehensive Sales Readiness platform. MindTickle's Sales Readiness platform for onboarding , skills development , training , coaching and ongoing readiness helps organizations prepare customer-facing employees to engage with customers, whether virtually or in-person. Developing the knowledge, skills and behaviors of customer-facing reps with prescriptive and personalized learning paths that helps them drive revenue and build brand value. This, combined with Halifax's training methodology, content and coaching expertise, provides a seamless and cohesive continuum of learning to enable mastery of critical sales skills.

"Virtual classroom instruction combined with a platform for virtual training was quickly becoming the preferred model for sales training among organizations. It's now mandatory to offer this," said Eric Leconte, Head of Digital Development at Halifax. "By partnering with MindTickle, we can offer a single platform that eliminates any complexities that point solutions may introduce to an organization's sales enablement program. At the same time, we can offer our joint customers a best-in-class program for training, coaching and guidance that is tailored down to the individual needs of each sales rep. This just in time and just in context approach to enablement and readiness improves engagement and knowledge retention, allows for more time spent on revenue-producing activities."

"Our partnership with Halifax represents two leaders united in extending a best-in-class readiness and enablement experience to customers around the world," said Kevin Matsushita, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at MindTickle. "Together, we are redefining expectations for a Sales Readiness solution with one, unified platform that addresses everything from content to virtual instruction and reinforced learning to coaching — critical elements for creating a sales-ready team."

