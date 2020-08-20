MindTickle Partners With The Ken Blanchard Companies to Make Leaders Ready with Leadership Development Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle , the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced a partnership with The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. With this partnership, the companies can offer structured leadership development with on-demand content as well as personalized and guided training to develop inspired leaders who energize their people to perform with purpose and passion.

"Blanchard is a trusted partner to our Sales and Operational teams. The mindsets and skills of SLII®, Self Leadership, and Leading People Through Change® help our leaders build meaningful connections with their coworkers, and have already seen real business impact," said Joseph Dunne, Director of Sales Enablement, Global Industrial. "We are excited that Blanchard is now offering digital learning journeys through a sales readiness and learning experience platform. Doing so will streamline the journey that sales professionals and staff experience as they learn the skillset and mindset to be proactive self-leaders. And, it will reinforce those skills with just in time content and activities. As a result, our managers will be better equipped to coach and recommend learning. The combination of Blanchard's evidence-based content delivered digitally and paired with interactive live debriefs will help our teams do what they do best – proactively anticipate customer's needs – and deliver faster results for our organization."

The Ken Blanchard Companies provides world-class leadership training and coaching that empowers leaders at every level of an organization to unlock the power of its people. With two of the world's most widely used leadership frameworks, SLII® and The New One Minute Manager®, and thought leadership in many other key areas, Blanchard's content has been proven to produce real ROI. Based on years of research and experience, Blanchard solutions enable leaders at all levels to create cultures of connection, inspiring talent to deliver extraordinary results.

Together, MindTickle and The Ken Blanchard Companies leverage MindTickle's data-driven sales-readiness platform to deliver learning and leadership skill development journeys for sales managers and sales professionals through proven content and practical exercises that are easy to learn, easy to remember, easy to use, and can be applied immediately. Relevant content and exercises are delivered when they're needed according to the individual's assessed baseline of skill and knowledge. To ensure sustained learning and knowledge application, customers will benefit from reinforced spaced learning, with built-in options for coaching, gamification, and video role-play missions that enhance skill building.

"When managers and team members speak the same language, issues that were once emotionally charged become productive exchanges. With the Blanchard and MindTickle partnership, sales leaders and their teams will develop the skillset and mindset of top leaders, while gaining tools to build meaningful relationships within and outside their organization, be agile and adaptive in uncertain times, and drive exponential impact. Blanchard knows how to help leaders unleash the potential and power of their people. MindTickle's data-driven platform will help them get those results faster through targeted learning, practicing, and mastering the human skills that are needed in today's uncertain world," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies.

"With a modern and data-driven readiness approach focused on building measurable capability, it has never been easier to quickly deliver a personalized and guided knowledge and skills development program to create informed, confident and well-rounded leaders and sales professionals," said Kevin Matsushita, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at MindTickle. "We are leveraging our companies' unique strengths to uphold that shared mission and engage practitioners at all stages of their learning and upskilling journey."

See how Blanchard content—including SLII®, Self Leadership, Building Trust, Coaching Essentials®, and Communication Essentials—is delivered on the MindTickle platform now! For more information about how a data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement can enhance field effectiveness, visit www.mindtickle.com . To learn about The Ken Blanchard Companies' management training and coaching, visit www.kenblanchard.com .

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand value for dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, and hundreds of the world's most recognized companies across technology, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and service sectors. With purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness, MindTickle enables company leaders and sellers to continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. MindTickle has been recognized by leading industry analyst and research firms and has been ranked on G2's Best Software 2020 lists as the #1 Enterprise Software Product and the 5th ranked software product for sales. For more information visit www.MindTickle.com or find us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About The Ken Blanchard Companies®

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleashes talent and delivers extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com .

