MindTickle Ranked Number 79 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle, the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced it ranked 79 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. MindTickle grew 1676% during this period.

"MindTickle is experiencing phenomenal growth as we continue to be the go-to partner for customer-centric companies that are enabling their customer-facing teams to be on message and on task in every interaction and engagement with their buyers," said Gopkiran Rao, chief marketing and strategy officer at MindTickle. "Successful companies are working with MindTickle to engage managers and front-line employees with a complete approach to field-ready knowledge, development of measurable skills and observable execution in the field. This approach results in measurably better buyer and seller experiences, revenue growth and increased brand value for our customers."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Receiving this recognition from Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 builds on a track record of success for MindTickle in 2019. Since the beginning of the year, the company has attained the following achievements:

Raised Series C Round: MindTickle secured a $40M Series C round of venture capital funding led by Norwest Venture Partners and welcomed Norwest Partner and former Salesforce executive Scott Beechuk to the Board of Directors.

Driven by reviews and ratings from real customers, MindTickle secured leadership positions in Software on G2, including Sales Enablement Software, Sales Coaching Software, and Sales Training and Onboarding Software. Commended for Company Culture: In April, MindTickle was recognized as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For , in a list released by Battery Ventures with data provided by Glassdoor.

In April, MindTickle was recognized as one of the , in a list released by Battery Ventures with data provided by Glassdoor. Recognized for Innovation and Company Performance: Aragon Research positioned MindTickle as a Leader in the Aragon Research 2019 Tech Spectrum™ for Sales Coaching and Learning followed by being named a Hot Vendor™.

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand affinity. Its purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness. With MindTickle, company leaders and sellers can continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Companies across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's innovative capabilities for on-demand, online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification-based learning, coaching and role-play to ensure world-class sales performance. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit us at www.MindTickle.com .

