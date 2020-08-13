MindTickle Recognized in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms as a Representative Vendor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle, the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms. According to the report, "Gartner defines sales enablement platforms as tools that unite sales enablement functions with customer-facing sales execution. They predominantly support native content, sales training delivery and reinforcement, and sales coaching." Gartner identified MindTickle as a Representative Vendor meeting all of the use cases for Sales Enablement Platforms, including customer-facing selling, relationship selling, seller onboarding, continuous education, sales coaching, channel enablement, SDR (inside sales), and sales manager processes.1 The authors also note that "Sales enablement platforms provide essential functionality to support sales organizations, especially in a postpandemic recovery."

"Many B2B and enterprise sales teams are working primarily remotely now and for the foreseeable future. Being remote but ready means onboarding, training, coaching and skills development need to occur remotely as well," said Krishna Depura, CEO and co-founder of MindTickle. "To maximize the potential of every seller and customer-facing rep, organizations must pursue strategies and technologies that support a personalized, adaptive experience to ensure the desired mix of field knowledge, skill, and behavior for the situation. MindTickle is preparing customer-facing reps to be on message and on task, no matter where they are physically, where they are in the sales process or the customer's buying journey."

The authors of the Gartner report found that "COVID-19 initially caused an overall increase in purchase and adoption of sales enablement technology. This increased demand will persist, with sales enablement technology becoming a core tech stack purchase for organizations with both direct and partner channels."

An analysis of MindTickle platform data found that organizations are equipping customer-facing sales teams with the knowledge and skills required to be successful in the "new normal." This is taking the form of solutions for remote onboarding and re-boarding, virtual quarterly business reviews and sales kick-offs, remote field communications for alignment and messaging consistency, remote skills development and coaching, and measurement of remote seller readiness with reporting and analytics insights.

To support companies now and in the future, MindTickle has released a number of features and resources to support remote and ready teams.

"MindTickle's complete focus on customer-ready capability is powered by a mix of AI-enhanced technology, mobile-ready learning and coaching applications, best practices, integrations and services expertise. This holistic approach sets us apart and makes us a preferred partner for Sales Readiness," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle. "Modern buyers are expecting and evaluating greater levels of service across their buying journey as a series of micro-experiences -- and every experience is only as good as their last product support or vendor service interaction. To that end, MindTickle is partnering with our customers to define, adopt and implement best practices for onboarding and ongoing delivery of field-ready knowledge, measurable skills and observable execution and coaching in the field. This results in a set of measurable KPIs and metrics which offer a real-time understanding of these employees' revenue-producing and brand-building capability."

This latest MindTickle recognition follows other accolades including being named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2020 and winning the 2020 Sales and Marketing Technology Award for Product of the Year, also known as The Sammys. In addition, MindTickle has continued to be recognized by G2 and hundreds of MindTickle customers who provided reviews on the G2 platform about how they count on us every day to keep their customer-facing teams ready. This led to MindTickle earning #1 of the Top 50 Products for Enterprise , #5 of the Best Products for Sales, the ultimate leader in Sales Training and Onboarding and the highest rated Sales Enablement software provider.

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand value for dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, and hundreds of the world's most recognized companies across technology, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and service sectors. With purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness, MindTickle enables company leaders and sellers to continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. MindTickle has been recognized by leading industry analyst and research firms and has been ranked on G2's Best Software 2020 lists as the #1 Enterprise Software Product and the 5th ranked software product for sales. For more information visit www.MindTickle.com or find us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

