MindTickle Strengthens Leadership Team with Chris Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle , the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced the appointment of Chris Lynch as the company's new CMO. Lynch brings a deep background in leadership roles at companies whose products serve and support sales and marketing teams, including Oracle and Cision. A marketing leader in high-growth environments, he's been responsible for go-to-market strategies, category development, product marketing, demand generation, communications, and growth marketing. With the addition of Lynch, Gopkiran Rao will shift his focus full-time to new markets, building partnerships and alliances as Chief Strategy Officer. With this new leadership in place, MindTickle can scale its next phase of growth following the recent raise of $100M in funding from Softbank Investment Advisors.

Lynch brings a wealth of experience from both B2B and B2C companies, where he led teams driving business and revenue growth through product positioning and messaging, go-to-market strategies, and the alignment of marketing with sales. Before joining MindTickle, Lynch was the CMO at the direct-to-consumer apparel brand KUIU, building a team and organization focused on data-driven marketing strategies and customer engagement. Previously, Lynch was the CMO at public relations and social media software provider, Cision, where he led a global marketing team and pioneered a new approach to messaging and campaign development to help grow the business, culminating in Cision's IPO in 2017. Prior to Cision, Lynch was head of the global product marketing function for the Oracle Marketing Cloud business unit. There, he authored and developed the company's vision messaging for chief marketing officers, while leading a team of product marketers that focused on the core components of the Marketing Cloud portfolio. Before Cision, Lynch was a product marketing director at Badgeville, a leading provider of software to measure and influence user behavior.

"Chris's marketing experience and deep understanding of the relationship between sales readiness, enablement and sales performance, and his expertise in corporate and product messaging and positioning make him an invaluable asset to MindTickle," said Krishna Depura, co-founder and CEO of MindTickle. "Throughout his career, Chris has demonstrated an ability to successfully execute innovative marketing campaigns and drive results. In his role at MindTickle, he'll use this experience to capitalize on our momentum and help bring the MindTickle Sales Readiness value proposition to life for revenue and enablement leaders around the world."

"I could not be more excited to join MindTickle at this time of significant growth and market opportunity," said Lynch. "Over the course of my career, I've personally experienced and lived the challenge of preparing sales teams to perform and carry relevant messages to market across a globally dispersed workforce. In that time, I saw that content-only approaches didn't drive true knowledge transfer or the skills necessary for winning behaviors. MindTickle is taking an innovative approach that helps drive true sales readiness. I'm looking forward to partnering with revenue leaders around the world to help them make their customer-facing employees ready to win in the 21st-century economy."

Gopkiran Rao shifts to chief strategy officer role after year of significant growth

Lynch's addition comes during a time of significant growth at MindTickle, as an increasing number of enterprise organizations make readiness a strategic priority. In fact, in the last year, MindTickle doubled the number of Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies it can count as customers. The investor community took note, prompting $100 million in funding from Softbank Investment Advisers late last year that propelled the company's forward momentum.

To capitalize on MindTickle's exceptional growth this year and beyond, Gopkiran Rao, who has served as chief strategy and marketing officer since 2018, will now take on the chief strategy role exclusively. In this role, he will focus his efforts full-time on new markets, and building an ecosystem of partnerships and alliances enabling customers to align and maximize readiness programs with revenue strategy and technology investments.

"This is a natural move for Gopkiran, who has been instrumental the last few years in developing strategic partnerships and cultivating strong executive relationships in core and emerging growth areas for MindTickle," said Depura. "We look forward to his continued leadership and guidance as we embark on our next phase of growth."

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand value for dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, and hundreds of the world's most recognized companies across technology, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and service sectors. With purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness, MindTickle enables company leaders and sellers to continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. MindTickle has been recognized by leading industry analyst and research firms and has been ranked on G2's Best Software 2021 lists as the #1 Enterprise Software Product and the 5th ranked software product for sales. For more information visit www.MindTickle.com or find us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE MindTickle

Related Links

www.mindtickle.com

