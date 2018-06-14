Mindtree to Share Actionable Advice on How AI and Blockchain Can Bolster the Experience of the Connected Traveler

WHAT : Today's connected travelers are empowered and view the travel experience holistically. They demand exceptional digital and mobile experiences, competitive pricing across the value chain and rely on fast, personalized responses to their questions, comments and concerns. At HITEC, Mindtree will lead two presentations and participate in two executive panel discussions to address how emerging technologies can be implemented to deliver personalization at every stage of the travel journey. Based on Mindtree's experience supporting the hospitality industry's largest companies, the presentations will focus on how digital offerings, such as AI and blockchain, can convert an indifferent passenger or guest into a loyal customer.

WHERE: HITEC Houston, the world's largest hospitality technology show, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

Mindtree will be located at Booth #1849 on the show floor.

WHO: Industry experts Adnan Saulat, GM, Travel, Transportation & Hospitality Business and Mainak Mojumdar, VP, Central Architecture Group will both host sessions at HITEC.

WHEN: June 18 | 11:00am - 12 pm CT

Artificial Intelligence "From hype to reality"

Panel with Mindtree and Sabre Hospitality

June 19 | 11:00am - 11:15am CT

Tech Talks: Demystifying the Personalization Puzzle

Presented by Mindtree

June 20 | 8:30am - 10:00 am CT

Super Session: Blockchain

Panel with Mindtree, Hospitality Technology Network and Loyyal

June 21 | 9:00am - 10:00 am CT

Technology Showcase: Four Ways AI is Reimagining the Future of Hospitality

Presented by Mindtree

Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations match scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital" in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 17,000+ entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds." To learn more, visit http://www.mindtree.com, or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

