Mindtrip Expands Beyond Travel into Everyday Experiences with New Events Feature, Helping Users Discover Local Happenings Wherever They Are

From concerts and festivals to museum openings, farmer's markets, and other community gatherings, Mindtrip now delivers curated access to nearby experiences – whether planning ahead or seizing the moment

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip , the AI-powered travel platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced the launch of its new events feature. Designed for vacationers, on-the-go travelers, and even those exploring their own cities, Mindtrip's events ensure users never miss out on must-attend experiences happening nearby. With everything from major concerts and festivals to local play openings, farmers markets, art walks and more, Mindtrip makes it easy for users to stay 'in the know' as they add activities to existing itineraries, view locations on a map, invite friends to join, and instantly book tickets when applicable.

With the launch of events, Mindtrip is quickly expanding beyond trip planning into day-to-day experiences. Whether it's a date night, an upcoming vacation or even an event that sparks an entire adventure, Mindtrip's new events feature helps people to get the most out of their location at all times, creating even more meaningful experiences.

The feature aggregates events happening in a given location and from there, provides personalized recommendations tailored to user preferences. For example, a fan of emerging country artists in Nashville may be guided to the best honky-tonk bars, while a parent planning a child's birthday can discover unique, family-friendly options. Events can also inspire larger trips, such as building a getaway around a concert or the Super Bowl.

It also allows users to ask questions about the event, view artist information, save the event to their favorites, add it to their trip plan, see the venue location on a map, invite others to collaborate, book select events and more.

Since launch, Mindtrip has caught the attention of consumers around the globe for its unique ability to merge over 11 million points of interest with insights from 40,000+ local travel guides, and deliver personalized, real-time travel recommendations to users worldwide. With Events, the platform extends its value, adding hundreds of thousands of events to its proprietary knowledgebase, ensuring travelers and locals alike feel confident they're experiencing all a destination has to offer.

For more information about Mindtrip and its innovative suite of features, please visit: www.mindtrip.ai

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends and a proven track record of bringing game changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first of its kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai .

