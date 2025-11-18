Mindtrip Launches New B2B Solution for Hotels, Making Each Stay Unforgettable with Personalized and Actionable Trip Plans Powered by AI

With Mindtrip for Hotels, properties become the hero of every stay, inspiring guests to explore local events, attractions, and dining options in and around the hotel, get instant answers to their questions, and enjoy the kind of personalized service that builds lasting loyalty

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, the AI-powered travel platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced the launch of Mindtrip for Hotels, a bespoke B2B suite of products designed to help hotel properties turn their inspirational website content and concierge expertise into customized trip plans.

With Mindtrip for Hotels, properties become the hero of every stay, inspiring guests to explore local events, attractions, and dining options in and around the hotel, get instant answers to their questions, and enjoy the kind of personalized service that builds lasting loyalty.

With Mindtrip for Hotels, properties can now personalize every guest experience - even before their stay - by offering tailored recommendations for local attractions, events, activities and dining both on-property and nearby, while instantly answering nuanced questions about the hotel at any hour to ensure each stay is truly unforgettable. It also empowers hotels to provide an even better in-person guest experience, as staff is freed up to offer a personalized touch to visitors, differentiating them from the competition and even driving visitors to extend their stays.

"Travelers want recommendations before booking and during off hours, and hotels are not always set up to do that," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "Mindtrip helps solve this problem by making all of their content actionable and bookable at any time of day. By implementing our suite of tools, hotels are now able to keep guests engaged even before they enter the property, while empowering their staff to anticipate each guest's personalized needs. It's a win-win for both the property and its guests, and a surefire way to build long-lasting loyalty."

To implement, hotels simply integrate Mindtrip's code snippets into their website or leverage Mindtrip's page templates. Once live, visitors can ask questions about things to do at and near the hotel, helping drive bookings for dining, spa and other experiences that match their interests. They can also engage with Mindtrip's conversational AI to find answers to both on-property and off-property questions like whether the gym has a Peloton or what time the restaurant stops serving dinner.



Mindtrip for Hotels provides rich, up-to-date information about the surrounding area, including photos and reviews of local attractions and restaurants. The platform also indexes and elevates the hotel's own website content, documents, and other branded materials that showcase the property's local expertise. In addition, hotels can create branded guides directly within the Mindtrip platform, which are seamlessly integrated across both the hotel's website and Mindtrip's consumer site, making them easily discoverable through search.

For visitors who discover the hotel or surrounding area through social media, videos, articles, or broadcast segments, Mindtrip empowers them to Start Anywhere™, turning any piece of digital content into a customizable trip plan on the hotel's website through Mindtrip's Magic Links. Hotels can also use these Magic Links across their own channels to turn inspiration into action, seamlessly guiding guests from discovery to booking.

To ensure guests receive recommendations that are on-property or nearby, Mindtrip for Hotels sets geo boundaries and prioritizes local partners for each conversation. This gives hotels peace of mind knowing that visitors will always connect with trusted local partners, the ones best equipped to enhance every stay.

Within the hotel and around the property, Mindtrip for Hotels supports in-room QR codes and links that can be shared through email, SMS, or other guest communication channels. Hotels can also include these links or QR codes in their existing guest touchpoints, providing easy access to trip planning and local recommendations.

"As a small hospitality team, we needed an AI partner that was both powerful and practical," said Leslie Inlow, Director of Marketing at The Landsby. "Mindtrip stood out as the most intuitive platform we tested, and getting it live only took a few weeks. It goes far beyond a chatbot, bringing concierge-level trip planning to our website and easing front-desk volume. As we look toward the future of hospitality, this is exactly the partner we want by our side."

To give hotels greater visibility into guest engagement and marketing performance, Mindtrip for Hotels includes robust reporting capabilities. Through a centralized dashboard, hotels can view visitor activity, chat history, partner handoffs, user registrations, and email opt-ins, with the added benefit of expanding their marketing lists as visitors save or share personalized itineraries.

Since its launch, Mindtrip has caught the attention of travelers around the globe for its unique ability to merge over 11 million points of interest with insights from 40,000+ local travel guides, and delivering personalized, real-time travel recommendations to users worldwide.

For more information about Mindtrip for Hotels and its innovative suite of features, please visit: www.mindtrip.ai

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends and a proven track record of bringing game changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first of its kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

