The family game company spotlights three new games and debuts in the official Gen Con Pin Bazaar. Trail to the Temple, an adventure from Reiner Knizia already landing on most anticipated lists, Seeker of Spells, from British designer Ellie Dix and Down the Waterspout from Peggy Brown. It's all at Booth #2002.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MindWare is heading to Gen Con 2026 with games to play, pins available for purchase, and a new release from Reiner Knizia. At the MindWare booth (#2002), kids and adults can send dice down an oversized dice tower in a supersized version of Peaceable Kingdom's Down the Waterspout, from designer Peggy Brown. Two games anchor the booth: Trail to the Temple, a new family adventure from Reiner Knizia, and Seeker of Spells, from British designer Ellie Dix. Attendees can enjoy hands-on demos of the games at the booth, while full playthroughs are offered as a separate ticketed event available for advance registration, though most sessions have already sold out. Trail to the Temple is already landing on fans' most anticipated lists.

MindWare Brings a New Reiner Knizia Game and a Giant Dice Tower to Gen Con 2026

"Gen Con is one of our favorite weekends of the year," said Jonathan Staruck, General Manager, MindWare. "We love bringing our new games to life in person, teaching attendees how to play, jumping into the games alongside them, and sharing the fun firsthand. This year, we've got a giant dice tower and our first exclusive pins. Come join us at Booth #2002."

Key Facts

Booth: Find MindWare at Booth #2002 on the show floor.

Find MindWare at Booth #2002 on the show floor. Play something giant: Kids and adults can play a giant version of Peaceable Kingdom's Down the Waterspout , complete with an oversized dice tower. Win a temporary tattoo while supplies last.

Kids and adults can play a giant version of Peaceable Kingdom's , complete with an oversized dice tower. Win a temporary tattoo while supplies last. Demos: Demand was high and most demo sessions sold out.

Demand was high and most demo sessions sold out. Pin Bazaar: This is MindWare's first year in the official Gen Con Pin Bazaar. Two exclusive pins are up for sale: the Mushroom Wizard from Seeker of Spells and the Crystal Skull from Trail to the Temple .

This is MindWare's first year in the official Gen Con Pin Bazaar. Two exclusive pins are up for sale: the Mushroom Wizard from and the Crystal Skull from . The featured games: Trail to the Temple , designed by Reiner Knizia, and Seeker of Spells , designed by Ellie Dix (founder of The Dark Imp), are both drawing early attention.

, designed by Reiner Knizia, and , designed by Ellie Dix (founder of The Dark Imp), are both drawing early attention. Dice Tower Booth: MindWare will run Seeker of Spells and Trail to the Temple. playthroughs at the Dice Tower Booth (#249), Saturday, August 1 starting at 1:30pm.

Why Trail to the Temple is worth the trip

"The best family games offer simple choices with consequences that are anything but simple. In Trail to the Temple, every move changes not only your journey, but also the value of the treasures everyone is pursuing. The adventure is easy to enter and quick to play, yet filled with exciting decisions that matter until the temple is reached. And each time you replay the game, the adventure unfolds differently with new – and sometimes unexpected – challenges. Enjoy!" said Reiner Knizia, designer of Trail to the Temple.

What to do at Booth #2002

Booth #2002 is set up for walk-up play. Send dice down the oversized dice tower in Down the Waterspout, and jump into a demo if you booked one. Swing by the Dice Tower Booth for the Seeker of Spells and Trail to the Temple playthroughs and check out our new Pin Bazaar pins: the Mushroom Wizard and Crystal Skull.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MindWare showing at Gen Con 2026?

At Booth #2002 you can play a giant version of Peaceable Kingdom's Down the Waterspout, try hands-on demos, and purchase two Gen Con-exclusive pins. The headline release is Trail to the Temple, a new family game from Reiner Knizia. MindWare will also run Seeker of Spells and Trail to the Temple playthroughs at the Dice Tower Booth.

Where is the MindWare booth at Gen Con?

Booth #2002, on the Gen Con show floor in Indianapolis.

Can I play games at the MindWare booth?

Yes! Anyone can walk up and demo the games on display at the MindWare booth. You can also try the giant version of Down the Waterspout. If you get a lucky roll, you'll win a temporary tattoo while supplies last!

Who is Reiner Knizia?

Dr. Reiner Knizia is one of the most recognized names in tabletop games, with more than 800 published games worldwide and a goal he sums up as "bringing enjoyment to the people." His games are known for simple rules, meaningful decisions, and endless replay. Last year, Reiner partnered with Susan McKinley Ross, the creator of MindWare's award-winning Qwirkle game, to develop Qwirkle Flex, a fresh take on the beloved game that has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide. Trail to the Temple is Dr. Knizia's newest game with MindWare. More at knizia.de.

What is Trail to the Temple?

A new family adventure game from Reiner Knizia. It is easy to learn and quick to play. Every move changes your path and shifts how much everyone's treasures are worth, and it plays differently each time. It is one of MindWare's most anticipated releases at Gen Con 2026 and also inspired the exclusive Crystal Skull pin.

Who is Ellie Dix?

Ellie Dix is a British game designer and author who founded The Dark Imp, an independent UK board game publisher and invention studio, in 2019. A former teacher, she designs family games built to get people off screens and around the table, and she wrote The Board Game Family: Reclaim Your Children from the Screen. She was named to the Mojo 100 list of the most influential people in toys and games in 2024 and 2025. Seeker of Spells is her game with MindWare. More at thedarkimp.com.

What is Seeker of Spells?

A family-friendly strategy game for 2–4 players, Seeker of Spells is a new game designed by Ellie Dix, the British designer behind The Dark Imp. It will be featured at Gen Con 2026 with a live playthrough at the Dice Tower Booth (#249), Saturday, August 1 starting at 1:30pm. Players guide teams of mushroom wizards across a modular forest board, collecting valuable spellbooks while using portals, barriers and spell cards to outsmart rivals. With a new board layout every game, it rewards clever planning and adaptability as players compete to build the most valuable spellbook collection. It also inspired the exclusive Mushroom Wizard pin.

Who is Peggy Brown?

Peggy Brown is the designer of Down the Waterspout an award-winning toy and game inventor, designer, and creative leader with decades of experience bringing playful ideas to life. Throughout her career, she has developed hundreds of products for some of the world's biggest brands and companies. Today, Peggy continues to design engaging games while inspiring creativity through storytelling, art, and hands-on experiences that encourage people of all ages to embrace their playful side.

Learn more at peggybrown.net.

What is Down the Waterspout?

A charming cooperative game for young players, Down the Waterspout is a new game designed by Peggy Brown. On a rainy day, players work together to help the itsy-bitsy spider and her garden friends race down the waterspout by rolling dice, matching friendly garden critters and collecting cards before the sun comes out. Designed especially for preschoolers, it features simple rules and colorful components that encourage teamwork while building matching, fine motor and early deduction skills.

What are the MindWare Gen Con-exclusive pins?

Two collectible pins, and this is MindWare's first year in the official Gen Con Pin Bazaar. Collect the Mushroom Wizard pin from Seeker of Spells and the Crystal Skull pin from Trail to the Temple, both while supplies last.

About MindWare:

Founded in 1990 as a small retail shop in Minnesota, MindWare is an award-winning creator of imaginative, brain-boosting toys and games. For more than 30 years, MindWare has partnered with inventors around the world to find clever, creative, and downright fun products, from building sets and toddler toys to board games, science kits, crafts, puzzles, pretend play, and STEM favorites. Its bestselling game, Qwirkle, has sold more than 8 million copies and won the Spiel des Jahres, Germany's top game award. MindWare products are available at MindWare.com, in specialty toy and gift stores, and at retailers including Amazon, Target, and Walmart, with distribution in more than 60 countries. Follow @mindwaretoys on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

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SOURCE MindWare Toys