mindWireless Evolves Branding, Becoming Mindglobal, to Align with Service Offerings and Geographic Delivery.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the occasion of their 20th anniversary, mindWireless, a leading enterprise technology management firm, has changed its name to better align with its business solutions for managing wireless and fixed telecom, and cloud storage expenses. Now as Mindglobal, it demonstrates the company's span across the telecom ecosystem and its ability to manage telecom providers worldwide.

"We are pleased with sustained success we have had over the past twenty years. For more than ten years we've helped our clients with all aspects of telecom expenses, and after two decades of mindWireless we have expanded our service scope and evolved into a global telecom solution," said David Wise, founder and co-CEO of Mindglobal.

The Mindglobal expertise resides in three key areas:

Mobility: reduce cost, device procurement, kitting and refurbishment, carrier negotiations, reporting and a specialized help desk.



Fixed telecom: simplify and consolidate disparate billing for regional offices, franchises, and global headquarters.



Cloud: reduce cost and improve security by optimizing billing, identifying security vulnerabilities, and auditing for compliance to various regulations.

"Many of our clients, after changing companies, hire us for their new company or, they come back to us after a stint with a competitive firm," says Kevin Whitehurst, founder.

What sets Mindglobal apart from its competitors is not the "what" but the "how" the results delivered. There are many companies who can run software programs to find low-hanging fruit and show initial savings, but Mindglobal prides itself on having clients with a long history of success who stay because of the service provided, the insight into trends within their company and across the macro-environment, and the ability to flex with them through changes in their business.

About Mindglobal

Based in Austin, Texas, Mindglobal is a leading expert in enterprise technology management. With best-in-class solutions, proven processes, and unparalleled customer service, we deliver better strategies to optimize mobility management, fixed telecom, and cloud storage solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at mindglobal.com, or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/mindglobal.

SOURCE Mindglobal

Related Links

https://www.mindglobal.com

